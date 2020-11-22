Sheet-pan Thanksgiving: An easy low-key feast for 2020

The 2020 holiday season will most definitely look different than in past years. Thanks to limited gatherings due to COVID-19, family feasts and Friendsgiving parties will more than likely be limited to a few people.

There’s no reason to skimp on dinner, however, but you may not need that 19-pound turkey this year.

If a small gathering is in your Thanksgiving future, why not eliminate the extra dishes, copious amounts of leftovers and the refrigerator space required to house all of the traditional prep required for a big dinner?

Instead, whip up a quick and easy (but still delicious) Thanksgiving feast for up to six people on two rimmed baking sheets in about an hour. Knock out a batch of cranberry sauce up to a week ahead, and make one dessert instead of three separate pies but still get the flavors you crave.

This is proof that it is possible to downsize the biggest food holiday out there without sacrificing favorites.

Sheet-pan Thanksgiving dinner

Serves 6

Set bread cubes on a tray for a day before cooking so they get a little stale — or toast them in the oven at 425 degrees for 10 minutes.

Softened butter, for the baking sheets