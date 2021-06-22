'This rainfall was good, but it’s not enough to be a large-scale drought buster,' climatologist says

But come hail or high water, there are parts of Iowa in need of more rain. Southeast Iowa the only area of the state without drought conditions, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor.

Glisan said the weekend rain was beneficial to parts of Iowa, where 76% of the state is experiencing moderate severe drought conditions.

“If you put it in the context of June being the wettest month, for the northern two-thirds of the state and the first 15 days we started out with a statewide average of 0.2 inches when it should have been about 2.5 inches at that time, I would say that this is a billion-dollar rain,” he said in assessing Iowa’s weekend weather. “These timely rainfalls really do put a dent in moisture stress, but we had some field agronomists saying that even with the rains that we’ve had over the last week they were still seeing corn rolling in the morning in those drier areas. So, while it’s much-welcomed rainfall, we need consistent rainfall moving forward.“

