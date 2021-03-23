Western Skies Scenic Byway featured as March byway of the month

For March, the Western Skies Scenic Byway has been featured as byway of the month through the new Scenic Byways Passport program.
With a different byway being featured each month, a different prize package will also be available. The prize packages will be from businesses and attractions along the monthly featured byway.
“Geofencing at participating locations allows travelers to check-in on the passport, earning them an entry into a monthly drawing for a prize package including an overnight stay, gift certificates and more valued at approximately $200,” a press release stated.
The passport is digital and free to download making it easier to explore the scenic byways while checking in at over 100 “unique attractions and destinations” across Iowa.
According to the release, the prize package for the month of March features a two-night stay at Whiterock Conservancy’s Garst Historic Farmhouse in Coon Rapids, $200 in gift certificates to Coon Rapids businesses, an Audubon County Tourism bundle including a T-shirt, an Albert the Bull Sticker, free tour for two at Nathaniel Hamlin Park and Museum in Audubon, $25 gift certificate to Darrell’s Place in Hamlin, two nights free camping at Littlefield Recreation Area in Exira and a Harlan’s Milk & Honey package including a T-shirt and a $25 gift certificate.
To stay up to date on the program as well as updates on prize packages, users are asked to follow Travel Iowa on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
“The Passport program is a great partnership between the Iowa Tourism Office, the DOT and the local byways,” noted the Western Skies Scenic Byway Coordinator Rebecca Castle Laughlin in the release. “It provides a new interactive component to the byway experience while allowing travelers to choose their level of interaction. Many of the locations on the passport are parks and other outdoor attractions, which don’t limit visitors to standard operational hours and can provide for natural social distancing.”
To sign up for the program, visit explore.traveliowa.com/byways. The promotions run through Dec. 31 and feature 13 byways in Iowa.
“Iowa’s scenic byways offer both a breathtaking view of our state’s diverse landscapes and a journey through Iowa’s cultural heritage through historic sites, national landmarks and other attractions that tell our state’s story,” said Debi Durham, executive director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority in the release. “The new Scenic Byways Passport is a great new way to explore Iowa all year long.”
For more information, visit Golden Hills RC&D and Western Skies Scenic Byway Facebook pages.