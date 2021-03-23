Western Skies Scenic Byway featured as March byway of the month

For March, the Western Skies Scenic Byway has been featured as byway of the month through the new Scenic Byways Passport program.

With a different byway being featured each month, a different prize package will also be available. The prize packages will be from businesses and attractions along the monthly featured byway.

“Geofencing at participating locations allows travelers to check-in on the passport, earning them an entry into a monthly drawing for a prize package including an overnight stay, gift certificates and more valued at approximately $200,” a press release stated.

The passport is digital and free to download making it easier to explore the scenic byways while checking in at over 100 “unique attractions and destinations” across Iowa.