With COVID-19 adjustments, Council Bluffs Catholic churches move forward with fish fries, shrimp boil

Fish fry season will look a little different this year, but at least we’ll have one.

Three Council Bluffs Catholic churches still plan to serve up the good stuff — fried fish for two, boiled shrimp at another, plus the fixins.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, two of the churches are doing takeout only this Lenten season. St. Patrick Catholic Church will offer a dine-in option.

Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles Church, 3304 Fourth Ave., will have three takeout fish fries during Lent, with the first on Friday, along with March 5 and March 26.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased over the phone at 712-323-2916. The church’s Knights of Columbus council will be pre-selling tickets after Masses as well.

“There isn’t a limit on ticket sales,” said Brian Bowers with the church. “It would be helpful though if people could buy their tickets in advance.”

Pickup times are separated into three blocks — 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s Church bucked the trend when it started its shrimp boils. This year they’ll host just one, a take-out affair on March 12. Traditionally the church has hosted two boils each year.