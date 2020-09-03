'Don’t Stop Me Now! A Celebration of Rock Musicals' at Omaha Community Playhouse Parking Lot is Exciting Theater

“Don’t Stop Me Now! A Celebration of Rock Musicals” is the third show in a series at the Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. in Omaha.
In June there was Billy McGuigan’s show “Rave On,” and McGuigan’s show “Pop Rock Orchestra” in August, which were really good concerts. The current show that opened Friday night in the parking lot called “Don’t Stop Me Now! A Celebration of Rock Musicals” is fantastic.
The directors of the show are Playhouse Director Kimberly Faith Hickman and Billy McGuigan. Musical Directors are Jim Boggess from the playhouse and Matthew McGuigan from Rave On Productions. The collaboration of theater professionals and Mc Guigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra professionals makes for a fantastic 90 minutes of entertainment. If you like rock musicals from the Broadway stage you will be sure to fall in love with this one. On Saturday night the temperature was perfect in the lower 80s to enjoy this amazing show. The show starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and Sunday at 6 p.m.
The show opened with a 10 minute medley of songs from “Jesus Christ Superstar.,” featuring the very talented singer Eric Perlstein. The next two songs were from the rock musical “Hair,” which included “Aquarius” and “Let the Sun Shine.” The performers then sang three from “Rent,” which were “Out Tonight,” “What you Own” and “Take Me or Leave Me.”
If you are a Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons fan you will love the songs from “Jersey Boys” with Jesse White singing “Sherry” and Eric Perlstein singing “December 1963.” There were six talented singers from the Omaha Community Playhouse that I had seen perform many times before. The emcee for the show was Omaha Community Playhouse Musical Director Jim Boggess.
Other songs that were featured included, “Mama Mia,” sung by senior Evelyn Hill from Omaha Central High School and “I Feel The Earth Move,” sang by Ejanae Hume and “Natural Woman,” sand by a trio of ladies, from Broadway show “Beautiful.” “Suddenly Seymor” from the musical “Little Shop of Horros was featured as well.
Jesse White did a fantastic performance of “Footloose” for which he definitely had the moves and the voice for that song. The six performers were Jonathan Berger, Evelyn Hill, Ejanae Hume, Eric Perlstein, Brittney Thompson and Jesse White.
You can’t have a show about rock musicals without a Billy Joel song. “Movin’ Out” was sung by Jonathan Berger during the performance. There were over 27 songs in the show from some of the best rock musicals on Broadway.
The sound was fantastic from Billy McGuigan’s orchestra, which included Rick Avard (keys), Matthew McGuigan (vocals, keys and musical director), Ryan McGuigan (vocals and percussion), Max Meyer (lead guitar), Darren Pettit (saxophone), Kevin Sullivan (bass) and Larell Ware (drums). You will love this show featuring the best rock musicals from Broadway. Rave On Productions and the Omaha Community Playhouse make a great musical team.
The production runs through Sept. 20, and ticket prices vary by performance.
Get tickets through the Omaha Community Playhouse Box Office at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com. Cash will not be accepted. You can arrive one hour before performance starts. Staff will show you where to park to make sure social distancing is being practiced. You can bring lawn chairs to sit on but must put them on the drivers side of your car. Playhouse restrooms will be open and you can bring in food and drinks, but smoking and alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
