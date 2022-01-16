Exploring Home: 11 winter date ideas in Council Bluffs

When the temperature starts to drop, you and your other half may be looking for some fun winter date ideas that suit the season. Luckily, there are tons of options in the Council Bluffs area, whether you’re the indoor type or ready to be immersed in the cold weather.

Enjoy a staycation

There’s no need to travel far distances for a romantic getaway. Book an overnight at a local hotel, enjoy breakfast in bed, a dip in the pool and some quiet time for the perfect couple’s night away.

Cocktails and dinner

Head down to the Historic 100 Block of West Broadway for cocktails and a delicious dinner. Swing by the BLK Squirrel for classic mixed drinks, Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails for a unique beverage or Barley’s for a great meal and brew.

Hit the slopes at Mt. Crescent

Try out some winter sports at Mt. Crescent Ski Area, offering skiing, snowboarding and sledding.

Try a yoga class

Everyone deserves a moment of zen, especially after the busyness of the holidays. Try out one of the many classes offered at Half Moon Yoga here in Council Bluffs with your significant other.

Hit the casinos

Get in on the action at table games, slot machines and sports betting at one of Council Bluffs’ three casinos; Ameristar, Harrah’s, and Horseshoe!

Bowling

Bowling isn’t just for kids’ parties. Invite a group of couple friends and knock down some pins, or head to Thunderbowl with just the two of you.

Go antiquing in Iowa’s antique city

Go treasure hunting in Walnut — “Iowa’s Antique City” — located about 40 miles outside Council Bluffs. You never know what you may find

Cozy up in the movie theatre

Enjoy the comfortable recliners and bar at AMC Council Bluffs. Get the best seats by reserving your spot online.

Watch a live performance

Support local and regional talent by catching a live music performance at Whiskey Roadhouse, a show by the Chanticleer Community Theater or a fun and exciting Drag Brunch at Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails. Check out unleashcb.com/events for a full list of upcoming events happening in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County.

Have an indoor picnic

Picnics don’t need to be summer exclusive. Order carryout from one of Council Bluffs’ restaurants, lay out a blanket in the living room, light the candles and have a romantic picnic in the warmth and comfort of your home.

Go to the brewery

Full Fledged Brewing Company is a great place to enjoy a pint and spend time with your significant other. Enjoy local brews, including the Council’s Kolsch, Blufftown Brown Ale or the Worthy Cause Amber.

But wait, there’s more!

There are so many unforgettable activities, events and attractions to visit in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County. Uncover a special day in Council Bluffs by browsing our attractions and restaurants on unleashcb.com.