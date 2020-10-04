Exploring Home: Kick off fall in Council Bluffs

Fall may not officially begin until Sept. 22, but the kids have returned to school and Halloween decorations are starting to show up in our favorite stores.
As we anxiously await the cool fall weather, here are some ideas to help kick off fall in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County.
1. Saddle Up at Shady Lane Ranch
Explore the Loess Hills on horseback or on a scenic hayrack ride at Shady Lane Ranch. Saddle up and enjoy hourly guided rides with your friends or family out on the trails. To make a reservation, call 712-323-1932. Hayrack rides are perfect for larger groups and you can enjoy a private campfire afterwards.
2. Small Town Farm Fun at Pumpkin Hill Farms
There are so many fun activities at Pumpkin Hill Farms including the Hay Castle, jungle gyms, bouncy house and Barncade (an arcade in the barn). You can also meet the adorable alpacas, donkeys and chickens that roam the farm.
3. Experience Fall at Ditmar’s Orchard
Did you know that a group of adorable Pygmy goats now live at Ditmar’s Orchard? Come feed and pet these energetic creatures for a fun fall activity. You can purchase a bag of feed for $1 and visit their website for more goat instructions. More activities at Ditmar’s include apple picking, making your way through the corn maze, tractor rides and more.
4. Find the Perfect Pumpkin at Welch’s Pumpkin Patch
Welch’s Pumpkin Patch is a small, family-owned patch with true “Ma and Pa” vibes. They sell a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds and have plenty of space for families to spread out and enjoy the weather. As an added bonus, there is no admission to get into the patch. Just bring cash or check to purchase pumpkins.
There are so many fun fall activities in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County that we couldn’t fit them all in one blog. We will be sharing more fun ideas throughout the entire season so stay tuned.
Be sure to tag UNleashCB in all of your festive fall photos on social media. We can’t wait to see how much fun you’re having.
— Emma Schwaller is the Content Coordinator for the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau. Her column, “Exploring Home” appears bi-weekly in The Daily Nonpareil.
