Exploring Home: Kick off fall in Council Bluffs

Fall may not officially begin until Sept. 22, but the kids have returned to school and Halloween decorations are starting to show up in our favorite stores.

As we anxiously await the cool fall weather, here are some ideas to help kick off fall in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County.

1. Saddle Up at Shady Lane Ranch

Explore the Loess Hills on horseback or on a scenic hayrack ride at Shady Lane Ranch. Saddle up and enjoy hourly guided rides with your friends or family out on the trails. To make a reservation, call 712-323-1932. Hayrack rides are perfect for larger groups and you can enjoy a private campfire afterwards.

2. Small Town Farm Fun at Pumpkin Hill Farms

There are so many fun activities at Pumpkin Hill Farms including the Hay Castle, jungle gyms, bouncy house and Barncade (an arcade in the barn). You can also meet the adorable alpacas, donkeys and chickens that roam the farm.

3. Experience Fall at Ditmar’s Orchard