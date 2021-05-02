 Skip to main content
Exploring Home: Springtime fun in Pottawattamie County
Exploring Home: Springtime fun in Pottawattamie County

Pottawattamie County is an excellent place to visit when you want to unplug and enjoy the great outdoors. Not only does it have fantastic county parks, but it also has other recreational opportunities that are unique and completely unexpected.

Here are some ways to enjoy spring in Pottawattamie County.

Have I mentioned how wonderful the Pottawattamie Conservation parks and conservation areas are?

Each location offers up a new and exciting way to explore the beautiful, natural landscape. You can visit the adorable newborn bison at Botna Bend Park, hike the Loess Hills at Hitchcock Nature Center, explore the 17-acre lake at Arrowhead Park on canoe or paddleboat or enjoy a picnic lunch at Narrows River Park.

Whichever park you choose, you are sure to have a great day.

If you love to be around the water, an afternoon at Wavecrest Park in Carter Lake might be the best fit for you.

The park includes boat access, a fishing jetty, an accessible pier, beach, picnic area, trails and even a playground.

There is so much fun to have here, and it is a great place to take the family.

Pickleball is a sport that combines tennis and badminton, and it has gained a lot of popularity in the last several years. Did you know that there is a new pickleball court in Carson?

This is a great way to spend time outdoors while playing a fun and exciting sport with your friends or family.

The weekly Taco Ride on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail happens on Thursdays. Hop on your bicycle and enjoy a scenic ride through southwest Iowa from Council Bluffs to Mineola, where you can enjoy delicious tacos from Tobey Jack’s Mineola Steakhouse.

The Wabash Trace Nature Trail is a relatively flat surface with some great shade cover, making it an excellent trail for cyclists of all skill levels.

In addition to the fun activities mentioned above, some extraordinary nature-based events are happening soon in Pottawattamie County that are worth checking out! Check them out at wattawayia.com/events.

