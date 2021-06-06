Exploring Home: Summer fun in Pottawattamie County

Looking for something fun, unique and safe to do this summer? There are lots of great options in Pottawattamie County.

I’ve listed some summer activities below that will allow you to relax, discover something new and reconnect with your friends and family in an exciting and meaningful way.

There’s so much fun to be had in Pottawattamie County that I couldn’t fit it all in one blog. Stay tuned, I will be sharing more things to do this summer on the WattaWayIA Facebook and wattawayIA.com in the coming weeks.

Antique shopping in Walnut

In 1985, Walnut was given the official title of Iowa’s Antique City. You will find over ten locally-owned and operated antique shops where you can shop for collectibles, vintage items and so many treasures you didn’t know you needed. While you shop, don’t forget to follow the Walnut Mural Tour.

Make a whole day of it by eating a meal downtown in between shopping. There are several places to choose from, including B&L Diner, Glenns Food and Pub and Roberts Bakery Treats.

Explore the arts

Pottawattamie County is home to numerous talented artists, and you can find their work at several locations throughout the rural communities.