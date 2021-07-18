Exploring Home: Unleash Family Week 2021 in Council Bluffs

• Visit Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard for free family movie nights every Friday.

• Fly high at the Hub Family Entertainment Center & Trampoline Park.

• Eat pizza and have a friendly bowling competition at Thunderbowl.

• Play the day away at Dream Playground.

• Have a putt putt date at Pirate Putt.

• Put your brains to the test and escape from the Cryptic Room.

• Visit one of the world’s best zoo’s just minutes away from Council Bluffs.

The Fun Doesn’t Stop There.

There are so many friendly-family things to do in Council Bluffs that I wasn’t able to fit it all in one place. For more information about attractions, hotels and restaurants, visit unleashcb.com.

If you want to explore more of the state of Iowa, visit Travel Iowa’s website. They have a ton of great resources to help you plan an amazing trip. Use their trip builder tool to get attraction, restaurant and shopping recommendations. Don’t forget to check out their passport programs which are a great way to explore Iowa while earning rewards and prizes.

I hope you have a meaningful and fun time with your families during Family Week 2021. Please share your photos with me by tagging @UNleashCB in your pictures and use the hashtag #UNleashCB.