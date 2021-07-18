Exploring Home: Unleash Family Week 2021 in Council Bluffs

For the first time ever, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have announced a moratorium on high school sports and activities for a week this summer. From July 25 through Aug. 1, these organizations encourage families to prioritize time outside of sports for rest and relaxation.
This means that many families will get a whole week to make memories with each other and explore their hometowns. The Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau and Iowa Tourism Office encourage you to participate in Family Week by visiting a local attraction, grabbing a bite to eat from a locally owned restaurant or staying overnight in a hotel for a family fun staycation.
As an added bonus, several local hotel properties are offering a special discounted rate for you and your family. Check out our hotel packages at unleashcb.com/getaways to browse and book today.
Family-friendly activities in Council Bluffs:
• Visit the Union Pacific Railroad Museum for hands-on interactive railroad fun.
• “Bobbing” and visiting OMAR the Troll on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
• Splish splash at the Bayliss Park and Fairmount Park splash pads.
• Build sandcastles and go swimming at Lake Manawa State Park Beach.
• Visit Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard for free family movie nights every Friday.
• Fly high at the Hub Family Entertainment Center & Trampoline Park.
• Eat pizza and have a friendly bowling competition at Thunderbowl.
• Play the day away at Dream Playground.
• Have a putt putt date at Pirate Putt.
• Put your brains to the test and escape from the Cryptic Room.
• Visit one of the world’s best zoo’s just minutes away from Council Bluffs.
The Fun Doesn’t Stop There.
There are so many friendly-family things to do in Council Bluffs that I wasn’t able to fit it all in one place. For more information about attractions, hotels and restaurants, visit unleashcb.com.
If you want to explore more of the state of Iowa, visit Travel Iowa’s website. They have a ton of great resources to help you plan an amazing trip. Use their trip builder tool to get attraction, restaurant and shopping recommendations. Don’t forget to check out their passport programs which are a great way to explore Iowa while earning rewards and prizes.
I hope you have a meaningful and fun time with your families during Family Week 2021. Please share your photos with me by tagging @UNleashCB in your pictures and use the hashtag #UNleashCB.