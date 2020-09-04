Family to take birthday party to matriarch at nursing home

A global pandemic isn’t keeping Evelyn Stortenbecker from having a party for her 100th birthday.

Her family is throwing one for her Saturday – but the event will have some limitations. She is a resident of Oakland Manor, and visitors aren’t allowed right now. So the party will have to be outside her window.

“We’re hoping people can step up to her window and wish her happy birthday,” said her daughter, Sherry Fox of Treynor.

“It’s nothing big or fancy. We’re just trying to have something for her,” said her son, Ron Stortenbecker of Council Bluffs.

EveryStep is going to bring birthday cupcakes and other supplies, said Ashlee Kieler, media relations coordinator for the hospice.

“Her family wanted to celebrate her 100th birthday,” she said. “Because she’s our patient, they asked for some help.”

The family matriarch has been looking forward to the occasion for at least a year, said Fox, who had 40 guests when she hosted her mom’s birthday party last year.