First ever gaming expo comes to CB in November

The first ever Mid-America Gamers Expo is coming to Council Bluffs this November.
MAGE has been in the works since February of 2020, and the three-day event will run from Nov. 19-21 at the Mid America Center, 1 Arena Way.
Elizabeth Balazs, project manager of MAGE, said the closest similar events are held in Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis and Denver.
“The Midwest needs this type of event,” she said. “There is nothing like it for at least 150 mile radius. People in Council Bluffs love to game.”
There are three main components with the event — a tournament, the expo and a local area network (LAN) party.
The tournament piece is geared towards high school and college teams, and will feature games Valorant and Rocket League. Balazs said there would be professional teams as well.
Professional teams that will be at the event include the Galorants, an all female Valorant community; Kansas City Pioneers, a premiere esports organization in Kansas City, Missouri; and Crimson Wings, a women’s Rocket League group.
“We’ve been reaching out to college teams across Iowa and Nebraska as well as high school teams,” Balazs said. “We’re expecting to sell out the tournament with 32 teams per game.”
The first and second rounds of the tournament will be played Friday evening and on Saturday, then the quarter finals will be on Saturday and the the semifinals and finals will be broadcasted on Twitch on Sunday.
The host for the Sunday finals is Ahman Green, former football player for the Huskers and Green Bay Packers. Green is now the head esports coach at Lakeland University in Wisconsin.
It will be a professional production with a host and broadcasters, and will take place in the arena in the Mid America Center. People are able to come watch in-person or at home on Twitch.
“There’s $3,000 in cash and prizes, $1,500 for each game,” Balazs said.
For the expo there will be vendors, virtual reality laser tag, free play area with some consoles and PC’s that are pre-loaded and ready to go, a display of gaming furniture and more.
The LAN party will be hosted by NETWAR, a nonprofit from Omaha that has hosted LAN parties for over 10 years. There will be 450 spots, but if those sell out then MAGE will open 150 more spots.
The LAN party will last for 26 hours non-stop and attendee’s will need to bring their computer or gaming console.
There are some panel discussions in the works that will take place on Friday and Saturday during the expo. The topics include “Women and Gaming,” Esports in College” and a possible third option.
Balazs said they are working on having some influential women from the Galarant, Crimson Wings and Ashley Jones, the esport coach at Park University in Kansas City.
Saturday night will feature an EDM style dance party in the arena with DJ’s, neon lights and more.
All of these events are included with the price of admission.
“What we’re most excited about is bringing this kind of event to the Midwest and really having a chance to build it,” she said.
The event is for all ages and more information and tickets can be found at mageiowa.com.