First ever gaming expo comes to CB in November

The first and second rounds of the tournament will be played Friday evening and on Saturday, then the quarter finals will be on Saturday and the the semifinals and finals will be broadcasted on Twitch on Sunday.

The host for the Sunday finals is Ahman Green, former football player for the Huskers and Green Bay Packers. Green is now the head esports coach at Lakeland University in Wisconsin.

It will be a professional production with a host and broadcasters, and will take place in the arena in the Mid America Center. People are able to come watch in-person or at home on Twitch.

“There’s $3,000 in cash and prizes, $1,500 for each game,” Balazs said.

For the expo there will be vendors, virtual reality laser tag, free play area with some consoles and PC’s that are pre-loaded and ready to go, a display of gaming furniture and more.

The LAN party will be hosted by NETWAR, a nonprofit from Omaha that has hosted LAN parties for over 10 years. There will be 450 spots, but if those sell out then MAGE will open 150 more spots.

The LAN party will last for 26 hours non-stop and attendee’s will need to bring their computer or gaming console.