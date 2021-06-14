Gaming expo coming to Bluffs

The Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs will host a gaming event in November.

The Mid-America Gamers Expo will be held Nov. 19 through Nov. 21 at the center, 1 Arena Way, according to organizers.

“The MAC will be transformed into a gamers’ paradise with player-ready lighting, energizing music and multiple food vendors. LAN (local area network) party participants from hobbyists to competitive gamers are invited to bring their computers or consoles to participate in a variety of multiplayer games,” organizers said in a release.

A LAN party features gamers gathering with their computers or consoles in the same physical space to play a game.

The event is open to all ages and “gamers and non-gamers alike.” The sponsor is the Iowa West Foundation and MAGE will feature three main components:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• A Gamers Expo with speakers, entertainment and a showcase for local and national sponsors and vendors who provide services and peripherals for gamers;

• A 26-hour LAN Party with hundreds of gamers simultaneously playing multiplayer games across a private connection; and,