Gaming expo coming to Bluffs

The Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs will host a gaming event in November.
The Mid-America Gamers Expo will be held Nov. 19 through Nov. 21 at the center, 1 Arena Way, according to organizers.
“The MAC will be transformed into a gamers’ paradise with player-ready lighting, energizing music and multiple food vendors. LAN (local area network) party participants from hobbyists to competitive gamers are invited to bring their computers or consoles to participate in a variety of multiplayer games,” organizers said in a release.
A LAN party features gamers gathering with their computers or consoles in the same physical space to play a game.
The event is open to all ages and “gamers and non-gamers alike.” The sponsor is the Iowa West Foundation and MAGE will feature three main components:
• A Gamers Expo with speakers, entertainment and a showcase for local and national sponsors and vendors who provide services and peripherals for gamers;
• A 26-hour LAN Party with hundreds of gamers simultaneously playing multiplayer games across a private connection; and,
• A Tournament of Champions featuring high school, college and independent teams playing two different games for cash and prizes. Teams of four will face off in Call of Duty and teams of three will face off in Rocket League, both head-to-head in a double elimination bracket.
Former Nebraska and NFL football player Ahman Green and local “LAN Party pros” NETWAR are part of the organization of the event as well, along with partners Iowa Western Community College, 89.7 The River, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and Hurrdat.
“Iowa West Foundation launched MAGE to create a space and community for local and regional gamers,” Iowa West Foundation president and CEO Brenda Mainwaring said in the release. “This first-of-its-kind, immersive experience will bring gamers, sponsors, developers, creatives and exhibitors together in Council Bluffs. We are pleased to bring the region’s first major esports event to the heartland.”
Tickets and entries for the tournament and LAN Party will be available beginning in July and will include a variety of options including single-day and weekend passes, LAN Party admission and tournament entry for two different games, the release said.