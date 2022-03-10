Graphic author Jay Hosler highlights the 'Way of the Hive'

The Council Bluffs Public Library will host a virtual event with Jay Hosler at 7 p.m. on March 24 titled “The Way of the Hive.” The One Community Read Book Discussion is excited to bring our focus on “In Your Own Back Yard” to a conversation about honey bees.

Dr. Hosler, a biology teacher at Juniata College in Pennsylvania, has a focus on researching honey bees. His graphic book, “The Way of the Hive,” gives us a greater understanding of the life of a honey bee, in a humorous yet informative way.

If you haven’t had a chance yet to read the book, stop by the library as we have multiple copies available to borrow.

You can attend this Zoom event either in-person at the library in our Meeting Room B or from your home. The programs are free and open to the public and have been made possible with help from the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation. Check the library Event Page at www.councilbluffslibrary.org to find out more details about the programs or to find the access link for the March 24 evening event via Zoom.