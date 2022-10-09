Halloween events galore in Southwest Iowa

Trunk or Treat

at Quaker Steak Quaker Steak and Lube, 3320 Mid America Drive, will host a Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The event includes live music, a beer garden and costume contest for children under 18. Four prizes will be awarded.

There will also be a contest for best decorated car or trunk, with one prize awarded.

Community Trunk

or Treat1st Battalion 168th Infantry Regiment and the Army National Guard will host a community Trunk or Treat for the entire family on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Council Bluffs National Guard Armory, 2415 E. Kanesville Blvd.

Event includes a bounce house, military vehicles, games, a costume contest and more.

Halloween Green

Screen Photos On Monday, Oct. 17 and Thursday, Oct. 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the Makerspace will have its green screen backdrop set up to take photos of you in costumer. Photoshop it onto an awesome background. The Makerspace is located at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.

Extreme Pumpkin CarvingPACE will offer plenty of supplies and pumpkins for families to come out to carve or paint on Friday, Oct. 21, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. Cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members; all ages.

Hitchcock Haunted HollowHitchcock Nature Center presents the annual Hitchcock Haunted Hallow Treasure Hunt on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This all-ages program is the perfect way to get outdoors, learn something new about the natural world, and explore autumn in Iowa’s Loess Hills.

Stop by the Loess Hills Lodge, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek, to grab your spooky trail map with clues, then hit the trails to see if you can find the answers and return victorious. Costumes are welcome.

Online pre-registration is required, as space is limited. Cost is $5 per person for those ages 4 and older and includes park admission. Children ages 3 and under are free and do not need a reservation.

Zombie Run

and Monster Mash Dance PartyThe Carson Park Board will host a Zombie Run and Monster Mash Dance Party on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Carson Community Center, 316 S. Commercial St., Carson.

The run starts at 4 p.m. with lurking creatures possible throughout the route and a few obstacles. A concessions-style will then be served at the community center along with a DJ and the Legion will have the bar open.

Follow the City of Carson Facebook page for more information.

All Hallows Eve FestivalThis year’s annual All Hallows Eve Festival at Botna Bend Park, 42926 Mahogany Road, Hancock, promises fun for the entire family on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

The event includes hayrack rides, trick-or-treating and soup, alongside fun fall activities hosted by park staff and campers.

Registered campers will be entered to receive prizes for the best decorated campsite and may also enter the park’s first annual soup cookoff.

Spooky Spaghetti

Feed & Trunk or TreatThe Air Force Junior ROTC invites the public and their children to an all you can eat spaghetti feed for just $5 per person on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the COBIA Masonic Lodge 631, 130 S. Sixth St. To-go containers will also be available.

The event will also feature a Trunk or Treat — costumes encouraged. Tickets can be purchased from your favorite cadet or at the door. All proceeds support the cadets of IA-951 AFJROTC (representing both Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson high schools.)

Makeup Design: Movies & Monsters

Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment will host Makeup Design: Movies and Monsters, a Halloween-themed makeup class for children ages 7-12 (plus an adult) on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Need help making your costume as cool as possible? From fake bruises to a pencil sticking out of your eye, join us in making your costume a first-prize winner at the costume contest. Adults must be accompanied by a child.

Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

Call the box office at 712-890-5600 or go online for details on booking a private class.

Treynor Trunk

or TreatThe Treynor Trunk or Treat will be held Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Treynor Community Center, 11 W. Main St. Celebrate Halloween safely with games and activities, as well as a pumpkin patch and trick-or-treating.

Field of Treats

Iowa West Sports Plex will host its second ever Field of Treats event on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mid-America Center, 3260 Mid America Drive. Free indoor trick-or-treating for children up to age 13.

Local businesses, organizations and sports teams can sign up for a free table to give away candies or goodies at the event. Contact 712-796-4163 or seth@cbsoccerclub.org with questions.

Halloween Spooktacular Halloween Spooktacular will be Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA, 235 Harmony St. Event includes trick-or-treating at the park — costumes encouraged — along with a hot chocolate bar, bounce house and carnival games.

After you’re done outside, come in, change into your swim gear and join the pumpkin float. Hop in the pool and pick a pumpkin to paint. Registration is required for the pumpkin float and can be done at bit.ly/Lakin-Halloween2022.

Trick-or-Treating

at the HoffTrick or treat Friday, Oct. 28 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. Find a path at PACE and fill a bucket up with your favorite sweets.

Event will include more fun activities, including a costume contest, gallery flashlight tours and chainsaw pumpkin carving. Adults must be accompanied by a child at this free event.

Trick-or-Treat

on Main StreetTrick or treat in Macedonia from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. Participating businesses include City Hall, The Painted Camel Gallery, The Pioneer Trail Museum, The Grist Mill McCready Theater, The Back Forty Bar & Grill, TS Bank, The Fire Station, Riverside Links and other local organizations.

BurtonesqueVisit the Harvester Artist Lofts, 1000 S. Main St., between 6 and 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 or from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 for Burtonesque, a delightfully twisted show celebrating the spookiest season of the the year and one of the world’s most beloved filmmakers. Art will be on display and for sale. Free admission, open to the public.

Trunk or Treat

at CitylightCitylight West Council Bluffs, 3200 Ave. C, will host a Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

The event is being held in conjunction with the Franklin Elementary School PTA and will include costumes, decorate trunks, candy, free food, a bounce house, a fire truck and more.

Witchy Woods WalkGather at Hitchcock Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the third annual Halloween Witchy Woods Walk from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Join Dustin Clayton and examine how folklore can deepen your relationship with the forest community. Learn about the plant, animal and mineral communities of the Loess Hills and their significance in the seasonal folklore associated with Halloween. If time allows, return to the lodge for a demonstration of some of the items and techniques discussed on the hike.

Cost is $12 per person; open to ages 16 and older. Meet at the Loess Hills Lodge, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek.