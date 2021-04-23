Harrah's announces Stir Cove Concert Series acts, dates

Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel has announced the initial lineup for the Stir Cove Concert Series, which returns in June.
In a release, the casino said Stir Cove makes an anticipated return for the 18th year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 series to be canceled. This year, the concert series will include Little Big Town and Jon Pardi on the performance schedule, joining previously announced shows from Darius Rucker and Brothers Osborne.
"Guests can look forward to more exciting announcements to follow," the casino said in a release.
The 2021 Stir Cove Concert Series schedule (subject to change) so far:
• Little Big Town – Friday, June 18; tickets start at $65
• Darius Rucker – Saturday, June 19; tickets start at $68
• Jon Pardi – Saturday, June 26; tickets start at $55
• Brothers Osborne -- Saturday, Aug. 14; tickets start at $49
Little Big Town and Jon Pardi tickets went go on sale to the public today. Tickets are also currently on sale for Darius Rucker and Brothers Osborne. General admission and VIP ticket packages are available for all shows, the casino said. For ticket information and purchases go to caesars.com/harrahs-council-bluffs.
“The Stir Cove Concert Series has been entertaining our guests and the community for nearly two decades and it’s a tradition that we all missed dearly last year,” Thomas Roberts, senior vice president and general manager for Harrah’s and Horseshoe Council Bluffs, said in the release. “As we celebrate the highly anticipated return of live shows and the unforgettable memories that concerts will bring, our priority will remain the health and safety of our guests and team members. We will continue to remain in compliance with the Iowa governor’s executive orders, as well as applicable state and local directives.”
The casino said Harrah’s Stir Cove Concert Series will follow various safety protocols within the venue and will continue to monitor best practices within the industry to ensure a safe experience. These protocols include mandatory mask use unless actively drinking or eating and free hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue.
For more information on Caesars Health & Safety, go to caesars.com/health-and-safety.