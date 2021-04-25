Harrah's announces Stir Cove Concert Series acts, dates

“The Stir Cove Concert Series has been entertaining our guests and the community for nearly two decades and it’s a tradition that we all missed dearly last year,” Thomas Roberts, senior vice president and general manager for Harrah’s and Horseshoe Council Bluffs, said in the release. “As we celebrate the highly anticipated return of live shows and the unforgettable memories that concerts will bring, our priority will remain the health and safety of our guests and team members. We will continue to remain in compliance with the Iowa governor’s executive orders, as well as applicable state and local directives.”