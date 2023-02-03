The red carpet was rolled out Jan. 29 as the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center welcomed the Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards to the Council Bluffs venue for the first time.
The house was packed, with a sold out auditorium and many others welcomed to the bar area and additional seating to watch the presentation on screen.
The OEAAs shine a light on the local arts scene — bringing recognition to local artists, musicians and performers and celebrating the creative individuals who make arts and culture so vibrant in the greater Omaha metro, according to a press release.
“PACE is extremely excited to help host this great evening and to celebrate the 25 wonderful Hoff Center OEAA nominees,” Pottawattamie Arts, Culture, and Entertainment CEO Danna Kehm said in the release. “Council Bluffs should be proud that we have an amazing arts and culture center that consistently provides quality artistic and cultural experiences for our community.”
The evening was filled with live performances, along with trophies awarded for music, performing arts and visual arts. Lifetime achievement awards and a cultural stewardship award were also presented.
The Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center celebrated a number of Council Bluffs nominees that evening, including:
Outstanding 3D Artist
Adam Van Osdel
Lee Emma Running
Outstanding Performance by Young Actor
Walter Cady as Winthrop, “The Music Man,” Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Sound Design
Roxanne Wach, “The 39 Steps,” Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Scenic Design
Joey Lorincz, “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Prop Design
Madeline McCrae and Roxanne Wach, “The 39 Steps," Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Music Direction
Chris Ebke, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Chanticleer Community Theater
Dr. David Galant, “KSO Spectacular,” Kanesville Symphony Orchestra
Outstanding Lighting Design
Darrin Golden, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Chanticleer Community Theater
Jacy Rook, “The 39 Steps,” Chanticleer Community Theater
Carol Wisner, “Swing, Swing, Swing!,” American Midwest Ballet
Outstanding Costume Design
Dwayne Ibsen, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Choreographer
Debbie Massey-Schneweis, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Supporting Actor (Play)
Marcus Benzel as Clown 2, “The 39 Steps,” Chanticleer Community Theater
Brennan Thomas as Clown 1, “The 39 Steps,” Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Supporting Actor (Musical)
Xavier Carr as Judah, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Musical
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Local Dance Production
“The Nutcracker,” American Midwest Ballet
“Swing, Swing, Swing!," American Midwest Ballet
Outstanding Drama
“A Streetcar Named Desire,” Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Director (Play)
Roxanne Wach, “The 39 Steps,” Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Director (Musical)
Daena Schweiger, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Comedy
“The 39 Steps,” Chanticleer Community Theater
Outstanding Actor (Play)
Will Muller as Richard Hannay, “The 39 Steps,” Chanticleer Community Theater
Roz Parr as Annabella/Margaret/Pamela, “The 39 Steps,” Chanticleer Community Theater