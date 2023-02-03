The red carpet was rolled out Jan. 29 as the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center welcomed the Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards to the Council Bluffs venue for the first time.

The house was packed, with a sold out auditorium and many others welcomed to the bar area and additional seating to watch the presentation on screen.

The OEAAs shine a light on the local arts scene — bringing recognition to local artists, musicians and performers and celebrating the creative individuals who make arts and culture so vibrant in the greater Omaha metro, according to a press release.

“PACE is extremely excited to help host this great evening and to celebrate the 25 wonderful Hoff Center OEAA nominees,” Pottawattamie Arts, Culture, and Entertainment CEO Danna Kehm said in the release. “Council Bluffs should be proud that we have an amazing arts and culture center that consistently provides quality artistic and cultural experiences for our community.”

The evening was filled with live performances, along with trophies awarded for music, performing arts and visual arts. Lifetime achievement awards and a cultural stewardship award were also presented.

The Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center celebrated a number of Council Bluffs nominees that evening, including:

Outstanding 3D Artist

Adam Van Osdel

Lee Emma Running

Outstanding Performance by Young Actor

Walter Cady as Winthrop, “The Music Man,” Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Sound Design

Roxanne Wach, “The 39 Steps,” Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Scenic Design

Joey Lorincz, “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Prop Design

Madeline McCrae and Roxanne Wach, “The 39 Steps," Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Music Direction

Chris Ebke, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Chanticleer Community Theater

Dr. David Galant, “KSO Spectacular,” Kanesville Symphony Orchestra

Outstanding Lighting Design

Darrin Golden, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Chanticleer Community Theater

Jacy Rook, “The 39 Steps,” Chanticleer Community Theater

Carol Wisner, “Swing, Swing, Swing!,” American Midwest Ballet

Outstanding Costume Design

Dwayne Ibsen, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Choreographer

Debbie Massey-Schneweis, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Supporting Actor (Play)

Marcus Benzel as Clown 2, “The 39 Steps,” Chanticleer Community Theater

Brennan Thomas as Clown 1, “The 39 Steps,” Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Supporting Actor (Musical)

Xavier Carr as Judah, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Musical

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Local Dance Production

“The Nutcracker,” American Midwest Ballet

“Swing, Swing, Swing!," American Midwest Ballet

Outstanding Drama

“A Streetcar Named Desire,” Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Director (Play)

Roxanne Wach, “The 39 Steps,” Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Director (Musical)

Daena Schweiger, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Comedy

“The 39 Steps,” Chanticleer Community Theater

Outstanding Actor (Play)

Will Muller as Richard Hannay, “The 39 Steps,” Chanticleer Community Theater

Roz Parr as Annabella/Margaret/Pamela, “The 39 Steps,” Chanticleer Community Theater