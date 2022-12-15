Hundred-Acre Wood comes to the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center

The Hundred-Acre Wood will soon be inside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.

Chanticleer Theater will present “A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail” this weekend, with shows Friday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and matinee performances Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Hoff Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs.

The children’s musical is based on the works of A.A. Milne, with book, music and lyrics by James W. Rodgers.

The story follows Winnie the Pooh, Piglet and the gang as they search for Eeyore’s lost tail. The Chanticleer production features Eric Wells as Christopher Robin, Fred Baker as Eeyore, Ariel Ibsen Bauer as Piglet, Dylan Peck as Winnie the Pooh, Denise Putman as Rabbit, Jason DeLong as Tigger, Christine Gochenour as Kanga and Korbin Horton as Owl.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. The matinee performances will include a lunch at noon provided by Hy-Vee of hotdogs and macaroni and cheese. The show and lunch combo is $15 for adults and $10 for children. Lunch requires reservations before the day of the performance. For more information, visit bit.ly/ChanticleerTheater_Winnie-The-Pooh or call 712-890-5601.