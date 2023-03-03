The Chanticleer Theater premiers “Into the Woods” on March 10, but at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, so that way you don’t have to actually go into the woods.
“‘Into The Woods’ follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk,” a press release said. “When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.”
Those behind the scenes of the production are director, Mackenzie Zielk; music director, David Michael Galant; choreographer, Jason DeLong; assistant stage manager, Krista Freimuth; costume design, Isben Costume Gallery; set designer, Joey Lorincz; sound designer, Lexi Noxvul; light design, Jacy Rok; and properties, Analisa Swerczek.
Those that you’ll see on stage, according to the release:
Felicia Ariza as Snow White and Cinderella’s Mom
Megan Berger as The Baker’s Wife
Angela Frey as Jack’s mother
Charlotte Hedican as Rapunzel
Robyn Helwig as Milky White
Izzi Horning as Sleeping Beauty
Christopher Johnson as Rapunzel’s Prince
Nicolette NuVogue as The Giant’s Wife and Granny
Michelle Matherly as Cinderella’s Stepmother
Ross Mumford as Cinderella’s Prince
Justin Parsley as The Steward
Hannah Post as Lucinda
Cork Ramer as The Mysterious Man
Lily Sanow as Little Red Riding Hood
Brendan Simeons as Jack
Jay Srygley as The Wolf and Cinderella’s Father
Chanel Savage as The Witch
Carli Tomac as Florinda
Jerry Van Horn as The Narrator
Torisa Walker as Cinderella
David James Zenchuk, Jr. as The Baker
Shows run March 10-11 at 7:30 p.m., March 12 at 2 p.m., March 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. and March 19 at 2 p.m. with tickets ranging from $20 to $30. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/41DDUrb, call 712-890-5601 or stop at the box office, 1001 S.Sixth St.