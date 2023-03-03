The Chanticleer Theater premiers “Into the Woods” on March 10, but at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, so that way you don’t have to actually go into the woods.

“‘Into The Woods’ follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk,” a press release said. “When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.”

Those behind the scenes of the production are director, Mackenzie Zielk; music director, David Michael Galant; choreographer, Jason DeLong; assistant stage manager, Krista Freimuth; costume design, Isben Costume Gallery; set designer, Joey Lorincz; sound designer, Lexi Noxvul; light design, Jacy Rok; and properties, Analisa Swerczek.

Those that you’ll see on stage, according to the release:

Felicia Ariza as Snow White and Cinderella’s Mom

Megan Berger as The Baker’s Wife

Angela Frey as Jack’s mother

Charlotte Hedican as Rapunzel

Robyn Helwig as Milky White

Izzi Horning as Sleeping Beauty

Christopher Johnson as Rapunzel’s Prince

Nicolette NuVogue as The Giant’s Wife and Granny

Michelle Matherly as Cinderella’s Stepmother

Ross Mumford as Cinderella’s Prince

Justin Parsley as The Steward

Hannah Post as Lucinda

Cork Ramer as The Mysterious Man

Lily Sanow as Little Red Riding Hood

Brendan Simeons as Jack

Jay Srygley as The Wolf and Cinderella’s Father

Chanel Savage as The Witch

Carli Tomac as Florinda

Jerry Van Horn as The Narrator

Torisa Walker as Cinderella

David James Zenchuk, Jr. as The Baker

Shows run March 10-11 at 7:30 p.m., March 12 at 2 p.m., March 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. and March 19 at 2 p.m. with tickets ranging from $20 to $30. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/41DDUrb, call 712-890-5601 or stop at the box office, 1001 S.Sixth St.