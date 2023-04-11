The 150-year-old Art Church in Malvern, Iowa will host singer/songwriter Jason Walsmith Storyteller for a concert this Thursday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 at the door and attendees are encouraged to bring drinks, alcoholic or otherwise.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the co-lead singer of The Nadas and his wife Emma traveled the country performing at socially-distanced unique venues. They called this tour the #Illplayanywhereman tour.

The Art Church is the perfect venue for musicians who love the unconventional. The Victorian Gothic-style structure was originally a Presbyterian Church built in 1873.

Today, it’s artist and Malvern native Zack Jones’ painting studio, an Airbnb and occasionally, a concert venue.

