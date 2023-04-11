The 150-year-old Art Church in Malvern, Iowa will host singer/songwriter Jason Walsmith Storyteller for a concert this Thursday at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 at the door and attendees are encouraged to bring drinks, alcoholic or otherwise.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the co-lead singer of The Nadas and his wife Emma traveled the country performing at socially-distanced unique venues. They called this tour the #Illplayanywhereman tour.
According to his website, “They played backyards, ranches, rooftops, driveways, decks, docks, beaches, poolsides, front porches and back porches in 32 states performing 72 shows.”
The Art Church is the perfect venue for musicians who love the unconventional. The Victorian Gothic-style structure was originally a Presbyterian Church built in 1873.
Today, it’s artist and Malvern native Zack Jones’ painting studio, an Airbnb and occasionally, a concert venue.
For more info click here.