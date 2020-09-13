Lakin Foundation contributes $90,000 to Omaha Symphony Bluffs Guild for school-age, community programming

The Charles E. Lakin Foundation recently made a significant commitment to arts access in southwest Iowa by awarding a $90,000 grant to the Omaha Symphony and the Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony for educational programs and community outreach during the next three years, according to a news release.
Educational and community outreach programs through the Omaha Symphony, now powered by the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, feature programming designed for students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, the release said. In addition to educational programs, the Omaha Symphony also provides community outreach through public concerts where access to live orchestral music and the arts are limited.
“We’ve never received something of this magnitude,” Council Bluffs Guild President Kelsey Stupfell said of the grant, which will be doled out in $30,000 chunks over the next three years, during an interview with the Nonpareil. “So we are very excited for our southwest Iowa families and children on this side of the river to have more exposure to the arts and orchestral music through symphony.”
Charles E. Lakin was a philanthropist dedicated to improving the well-being of others through his charitable donations and a focus on civic engagement. The vision and drive he embodied helps to secure and safeguard the future of those in need for many generations to come, according to the news release. His foundation’s commitment to the children and families of southwest Iowa ensures that everyone has access to the arts and live orchestral music.
The Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony, which introduced the Omaha Symphony to the Lakin Foundation, takes pride in supporting the symphony in its efforts to introduce orchestral music to 4,000-plus southwest Iowa students each year, the news release said.
Members pledge to assist in the Omaha Symphony’s educational endeavors in many ways, including through volunteering, fundraising and providing support to musicians.
As the area’s only professional orchestra, the Omaha Symphony annually provides educational programming and community outreach programming to more than 45,000 students, teachers and community members throughout Nebraska and Iowa.
The Omaha Symphony is a nonprofit organization that presents more than 100 live orchestral performances from September through June.
In addition to MasterWorks, Symphony Pops, Symphony Rocks, Movies, Symphony Joslyn and Family series concerts, the Omaha Symphony’s nationally recognized education and community engagement programs touch the lives of more than 40,000 people each year.
For tickets, or information regarding the Omaha Symphony and upcoming educational opportunities, those interested are encouraged to call 402-345-0606 or visit omahasymphony.org.
