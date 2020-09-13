Lakin Foundation contributes $90,000 to Omaha Symphony Bluffs Guild for school-age, community programming

The Charles E. Lakin Foundation recently made a significant commitment to arts access in southwest Iowa by awarding a $90,000 grant to the Omaha Symphony and the Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony for educational programs and community outreach during the next three years, according to a news release.

Educational and community outreach programs through the Omaha Symphony, now powered by the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, feature programming designed for students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, the release said. In addition to educational programs, the Omaha Symphony also provides community outreach through public concerts where access to live orchestral music and the arts are limited.

“We’ve never received something of this magnitude,” Council Bluffs Guild President Kelsey Stupfell said of the grant, which will be doled out in $30,000 chunks over the next three years, during an interview with the Nonpareil. “So we are very excited for our southwest Iowa families and children on this side of the river to have more exposure to the arts and orchestral music through symphony.”