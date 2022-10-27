'Leaving Iowa' on Masquers' stage this weekend

The Mills Masquers Community Theater group kicked off its production of “Leaving Iowa” last weekend.

A comedy centered on family vacations, “Leaving Iowa” was written by Tim Clue and Spike Manton, who say the spark behind the production comes from being the children of parents from the now dubbed the “greatest generation.”

“The story centers around a middle-aged writer named Don Browning and his family from Winterset, Iowa,” according to a press release.

“Home from Boston to attend his nephew’s birthday dinner, Don feels it’s also time to honor his father’s wishes regarding his final resting places. Don sets off with his dad’s cremated remains on a drive to the location of his grandparents farm. Along the way, he runs into a roadblock in his plan. The story shifts to Don’s memories of their family vacations that were anything but fun, in his recollection.”

The show is produced by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company Inc. of Woodstock, Illinois.

“Leaving Iowa” returns to the Masquers’ stage this weekend, with performances set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29. Showtime is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

The Mills Masquers’ Barton-Rowe Theater is located at 56543 221st St., north of Glenwood.

The cast includes both veterans and newcomers. John Olson is cast as Dan Browning, with Robert Keefer playing Dan’s dad in the show. Laura Kelly portrays Sis, while Diane Whitley handles the role of Mom.

Several characters that the Browning family encounters in both present-day and their memories of vacations include Ken Whitacre as Uncle Phil, Bob the hog farmer, Grandpa, Jack Singer and Civil War performer. Phyllis Schwaninger plays Aunt Phyllis, Grandma and a happy drunk lady. Tasha Helms handles the parts of the shopping lady, fruit cart gal, hotel clerk and Bob’s wife Judy. Jeannie Lorimor is featured as the shopping cart chaser, Amish gal, auto mechanic Jamie and the chatty diner waitress Jessie. CJ Horton is cast as the fruit cart guy, museum assistant and Wayne, the diner’s cook. Bubby Belt will be playing the Amish guy, farmer Joe Hoefingers and Fred the auto mechanic.