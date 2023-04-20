Lewis Central Performing Arts will present “Freaky Friday: The Musical” Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Lewis Central High School Performing Arts Center.

“It will be the first musical performed in the new auditorium, helping round out what has been an eventful and successful first year in the new center for all the arts programs,” said Alan Strait, theater, speech, media production and yearbook director.

The show focuses on the story of Ellie Blake and her mom, Katherine, who magically switch bodies on an important day for each and need to survive the struggles of what they consider to be the easy lives of the other. Makenna Carpenter plays the role of Ellie, and Jaidyn Orozco plays her mother, Strait said. Katherine is supposed to get married the next day to her fiance, Mike, played by Otto Fox, but can she switch back in time? Ellie is trying to when a major school event comes up — run by the listmaster and her crush, Adam, played by Jamison Olsen.

“Freaky Friday” is based on the novel by Mary Rodgers and pulls inspiration from a more recent Disney adaptation of the novel. The book is by Bridget Carpenter, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Bryan Yorkey. It is being presented with permission from Musical Theatre International.

Students have been working on the production since auditions were held in January — despite being involved in sports, band, show choir, jobs and many other activities, Strait said. The play has a cast of 25, a crew of about 15 and a live orchestra composed of students and guest artists.

Strait, as director, is assisted by vocal instructor Kevin Palu. The vocal director for the show is Sam Schroeder, and the music director is Dan Tucker. The set was created by the set design and construction class led by Jeff Krabbenhoft and Kari Lewis.

The show was selected to help feature talent in the cast, Strait said. Two female leads drive the show. Jaidyn Orozco was a top soloist in two show choir competitions this year as a part of Lewis Central Corporation, and Makenna Carpenter was a triple threat nominee in the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards last year when she played Fiona in “Shrek.”

Advance tickets are $6 for students and $8 for adults and can be purchased online at showtix4u.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $9 for students and $11 for adults.