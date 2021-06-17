Local kids take the stage in the upcoming Chanticleer production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof, Jr.’

Local kids will take the stage in the upcoming Chanticleer Children’s Theater production of “Fiddler on the Roof, Jr.,” a student version of the classic Broadway musical.

The musical tells the story of a poor dairyman, Tevye, who in the little village of Anatevka and tries to instill in his five daughters the traditions of his tightly knit Jewish community. The show tackles the universal theme of tradition in ways that reach across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion.