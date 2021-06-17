Local kids take the stage in the upcoming Chanticleer production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof, Jr.’

Local kids will take the stage in the upcoming Chanticleer Children’s Theater production of “Fiddler on the Roof, Jr.,” a student version of the classic Broadway musical.
The musical tells the story of a poor dairyman, Tevye, who in the little village of Anatevka and tries to instill in his five daughters the traditions of his tightly knit Jewish community. The show tackles the universal theme of tradition in ways that reach across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion.
This retelling and adaptation of the Tony Award winning musical is the perfect evening for the whole family. Its celebrated score features songs loved the world over, including “Tradition,” “If I Were A Rich Man” and “Sunrise, Sunset.”
The talented cast and crew includes:
Director: Denise Putman
Music Director: Jerry Gray
Choreographer: Jason DeLong
Stage Manager: Beth Rutz
Children’s Cast: Joseph Goltl, Natalie Simons, Sydnee Wenninghoff, Kyrstin Holmes, Madalynn Johnson, Piper Trescott, Madeline Scarsi, Kaitlyn Redding, Korbin Horton, Gabriel Russell, Guy Shipley, Dean Pope, Aaron Lewis, Xander Redden, Collin Nguyen, Alexavier Peterson, Walter Cady, Alaina Britton, Brodie Urwin, Brooke Atteberry, Brynlee McCormick, Caroline Bowerman, Chloe Pryor, Evie Mae Loeffelholz, Grace Ozzello, Gracie Clark, Grayson Twohig, June Gentry, Kaylee Simons, Lillian Twohig, Lilly Ozzello, Presley Urwin, Sloane Stuhr, Sophia Gochenour.
Crew: Carrie Pope, Tracy Ozzello, Bob Putman, Brian Cady, Jodi Cady, Julie Twohig, Joey Lorincz, Kris Rutz, Adam Fulbright, Riley Pope, Rebecca Axford, Kent Rutz, Mike Jones, Sam Neff.
“‘Fiddler on the Roof, Jr.” features music by Jerry Bock, a book by Joseph Stein and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and is based on Sholem Aleichem’s stories by special permission of Arnold Per.
Shows start today and run through June 27. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students. To purchase, go to paceartsiowa.org/theater or contact the Hoff Center Box Office in person or over the phone by calling 712-890-5601.
PACE encourages those interested to check their website paceartsiowa.org/calendar as more live performances and in-person events are added. The Hoff Center has enhanced safety measures in place including reduced visitor capacity, face mask policies and more.