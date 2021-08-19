'Loki' review: 'I liked some things about it; I just didn’t like it'

This isn’t to say that Phase III didn’t set everything up. Various properties have hinted at or explored aspects of the multiverse, specifically in “Doctor Strange” (2016), “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019), and, of course, the series WandaVision, but Loki was our first “big dive” into it.

Michael Waldron created the series; Kate Herron directed the episodes. Many fans have loved Loki for its unique and “ambitious” approach to TV. And I’m not going to knock it for being philosophical, having exceptional production value, great casting — Wilson has found himself a new fanbase — and offering some rather unexpected twists. I liked some things about it; I just didn’t like it. Actually, I had a long conversation with someone about WHY I didn’t like it, and at the center is my aversion to the Loki character himself. That’s it. I don’t tend to enjoy watching manipulative, lying assholes doing what they do. It also creeped me out that Loki encounters his variant named Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and they fall in love, and even kiss. I guess it’s fitting that a narcissist could only love himself, but still.