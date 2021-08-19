'Loki' review: 'I liked some things about it; I just didn’t like it'

“Loki,” Marvel’s spin-off series about the trickster brother of Thor, had its Disney+ finale on July 14. Usually, I would have reviewed the show after the first few episodes, or, if I had gotten busy, I would definitely have reviewed it the minute it had wrapped.
And yet, here we are, nearly a month later, and I am finally, grudgingly, reviewing it. Why? I don’t like character; never have. He is a lying, conniving, duplicitous, superficially charming, glib, narcissistic, and highly annoying jerk. When he died in “Avengers: Infinity War “(2018); his windpipe crushed by Thanos, I was relieved to see the end of him. But I’m clearly in the minority; he’s a popular character. And his six-part Disney+ series was exceptionally well liked. It has 8.4 out of 10 on IMDB --”WandaVision” has 8 out of 10; “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” my favorite thus far of their spin-offs, has 7.4 out of 10. And, as we know at the end of Loki, he’s not going anywhere.
In case you didn’t watch it when it was on, here’s a recap. Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who is newly deceased, shows up in a kind of “afterlife” run by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). Because of his awful behavior, he is being put on trial for his various crimes; most notably picking up the Tesseract and breaking reality.
But instead of “pruning him,” he is enlisted by agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) to help fix that which he’s broken, and to find and capture the Loki variant that’s wreaking havoc with the timeline. As the series progresses, many questions are raised: Who are the Timekeepers? How does time work? What happens/where do you go after you get “pruned”? And, most importantly, what about the multiverse? This last question is critically important as this is where Marvel is headed in Phase IV, especially with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022).
This isn’t to say that Phase III didn’t set everything up. Various properties have hinted at or explored aspects of the multiverse, specifically in “Doctor Strange” (2016), “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019), and, of course, the series WandaVision, but Loki was our first “big dive” into it.
Michael Waldron created the series; Kate Herron directed the episodes. Many fans have loved Loki for its unique and “ambitious” approach to TV. And I’m not going to knock it for being philosophical, having exceptional production value, great casting — Wilson has found himself a new fanbase — and offering some rather unexpected twists. I liked some things about it; I just didn’t like it. Actually, I had a long conversation with someone about WHY I didn’t like it, and at the center is my aversion to the Loki character himself. That’s it. I don’t tend to enjoy watching manipulative, lying assholes doing what they do. It also creeped me out that Loki encounters his variant named Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and they fall in love, and even kiss. I guess it’s fitting that a narcissist could only love himself, but still.
The series got a lot of press, because of a line in the third episode, Lamentis, suggesting that Loki is officially bisexual. (Sylvie says she suspects he’s been with a “princess, or perhaps a prince.” He replies “A bit of both.”) But it’s not really the great LGBTQIA moment Marvel fans have been longing to see. Had I not seen this getting so much traction in various news sources, I wouldn’t have even known this was a huge “bisexual moment.” If Marvel wants to be diverse and LGBTQIA friendly, they need to be a bit more overt. After all, in Norse mythology Loki is a shapeshifting guy who sires some pretty unusual children. With the giantess Angerboda, they have Hel, the goddess of death (yes, Marvel messed that up “in Thor: Ragnarok”); Jormungand, the world-encircling serpent; and Fenrir, a giant wolf who, once free from its bonds, kills many during Ragnarok. And, he is responsible for Sleipnir, Odin’s eight-legged horse. (In the stories, he changed himself into a mare to have sexual relations with a stallion). In mythology, he’s genderfluid, pansexual, and species fluid, apparently.
So the fact that Marvel has this REALLY notable LGBTQIA character in their arsenal, but only hint at it with a throwaway line, while he’s talking to Sylvie. Um, I’m not all that impressed. And I’m not alone. Russell T. Davies, creator of “It’s a Sin” and “Queer as Folk,” said during a recent video panel on the state of queer representation in television: “Loki makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone’s like ‘Oh my god, it’s like a pansexual show.’ It’s like one word. He said the word ‘prince,’ and we’re meant to go, ‘Thank you, Disney. Aren’t you marvelous?’ It’s pathetic. It’s a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told.” Ouch. He’s not wrong.
It goes without saying, if you are in the Marvel game, you have to watch it all. All the TV series, the movies, and the animated series. (“What If ……?” begins as I write this). No skipping. No matter how much you might not enjoy it. There were moments that I liked in “Loki.” I’m not a total hater. I loved episode five, Journey into Mystery. Loki finds himself in a place called The Void, which is kind of like purgatory at the end of time. This is where the “pruned” go. It is guarded by Alioth, a giant smoke-monster type being.
Here he meets several Loki variants, including a Young Boy (Jack Veal), Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), an alligator Loki, and a Mjolnir-carrying black Loki with a bald head and epic beard (Deobia Oparei). It’s all rather silly and sensational. I’m an enormous fan of Grant, and he’s a scene stealer. I wish they had found a way to work him into the franchise, not just give him a one-off. I actually would have preferred they had him be the Variant Loki that Loki had been chasing. I was not a fan of the frequently annoying Sylvie.
Although it’s important, the finale of “Loki,” For All Time. Always., is a lot of talking and more talking. My eyes glazed over a bit while watching it. Not so much from the exposition, but from the over-the-top, histrionic performance by the Man Behind It All (Jonathan Majors). His execution of his lines was very distracting. So much so, that I’ll have to rewatch the episode before we launch into the Multiverse proper. But that’s not until later this year.
Next up on the roster of Marvel properties: The animated “What If ...?,” which has Agent Carter getting the super serum and kicking Nazi ass (streaming now on Disney+); TV series “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings “(Sept. 3), the big screen feature “Eternals” (Nov. 5), TV series “Hawkeye” (Nov. 24), and feature “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Dec. 17). Stay tuned for more Marvel coverage. You know it’s coming.