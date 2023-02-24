The Love&Lights art gallery by local artist Chelsey Petersen opened this past weekend at Harvester Artist Lofts & Gallery.

Petersen has been featured in several gallery shows, but this is her first showing on her own.

“When I was married, my husband and I had a showing at LeVentre in South Omaha before COVID,” she said.

The pieces in the gallery come together to share and celebrate the journey of human experience by using figures, bold colors and lights, Petersen said.

“In Love&Lights I have over 100 pieces of art either solo or collaborative works between me and other artists,” she said.

Petersen said the opening weekend had a great turnout and it was “epic.” She saw a lot of smiles and even some tears, which she said she felt hard.

“This series is very personal — so I didn’t know what to expect,” Petersen said. “There is so much color and the lights are spectacular — done with the help of my partner Corhie Be and my property manager Emily Globe.”

In addition to the art, there was a miniature fairy “utopia” village that was handmade with the help of other artists and local DJ Peter the Rock played some “soulful beats” for dancing, she said.

Petersen has been an artist with crayons since before she could remember. Her passion for art came from her ability to get lost in current time and space yet to be mindful of every stroke, color and creation, she said.

While in high school, Petersen took art classes and was able to be a mentor her senior year. She has also won a variety of awards including “Best of Show.”

She is self taught in most of the mediums she works with, but took some fundamental courses at Creighton University, she said. Her favorite medium is painting.

“I get a thrill working with paints — all types, all different types of canvases — walls, humans and wood. Acrylic is my favorite on canvas, but I also love body painting with photography,” she said. “Body painting is quite challenging, because you go all the way from start to finish. However, the challenge is fun and so many of my models have enjoyed the experience. I’ve heard many different comments on what it brought out in them.”

Petersen didn’t pursue art as a career in the beginning — it was a coping skill for dealing with intense emotions — high and low, she said.

“I didn’t start to pursue art as a career until I struggled with mental illness greatly in my mid twenties and was unable to stay healthy while working and having the high stressors of a career in my field of study,” she said. “It began with county fairs, craft shows and public events.”

Petersen has been able to share her love for art by teaching classes — some at the Heartland Family Peer Center in Omaha. She’s also an advocate for the health benefits of art.

“I want help to continue to legitimize art forms as a tool to have a healthy lifestyle balance,” she said. “For instance, music therapy and art therapy being recognized by state insurance.”

“My Decade Journey” is the title of Petersen’s favorite piece. It took five years for her to finish and it has many layers.

“It is very personal, but maybe because it is so far from the charcoal realism portraits I did on repeat for years,” she said. “So it’s very abstract and a wide variety of mediums.”

Petersen continues to work on her art at Harvester Artist Lofts & Gallery, where she is a resident and committee member. You can see more of her work at facebook.com/2neuro.

You can see Petersen’s art at Harvester Artist Lofts, 1000 S. Main St., Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m., Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. and March 4 from 3 to 9 p.m., and they are asking for a $5 donation for the event.

To stay up to date on the events at the Harvester Artist Lofts & Gallery, visit bit.ly/3xMehqq.