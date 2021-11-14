MAGE expo begins Friday

The first Mid-America Gamers Expo, an esports festival, starts Friday at the Mid America Center.
According to organizers, the festival will feature three main components:
A Gamers Expo showcasing sponsors and gaming vendors who provide hands-on experiences, services and peripherals.
A 26-hour LAN (local area network) Party with hundreds of gamers simultaneously playing multiplayer games across a private connection.
Valorant and Rocket League Tournaments featuring high school, college and independent teams playing for more than $3,000 in cash, prizes and trophies.
The expo will host a series of panel discussions — College and Esports, Women in Gaming and Esports and Problem Solving. All panels will take place in the Expo Hall.
“MAGE consultant, former Nebraska Cornhusker and NFL All-Pro and current Lakeland University esports coach Ahman Green will moderate the College and Esports panel on Friday from 7-8 p.m.,” a release said.
Panelists include Ian Alumbaugh, director of esports at Iowa Western Community College; Professor Samanga Amarasinghe, head coach of esports at Bellevue University and Jared Amundson, head esports coach at Morningside University, according to the release.
On Saturday Charles Mitchell, president of Crimson Wings — a female Rocket League team — will be moderating the Women in Gaming panel starting at noon.
Panelists will include Freya Marquardt from Alpine Esports, CatJeans from the Kansas City Pioneers and NeatoQueen, a streamer and Rocket League player with Spacestation Gaming.
The Esports and Logic panel will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Panelists will include Kim Beck, the director of esports for Omaha-based non-profit Prairie STEM and a computer science teacher at Gretna High School; Jules Worl, an IT professional with the Council Bluffs School District; and, Robert Dickson, the chief information officer at Wichita Public Schools.
A MAGE RAGE dance party will take place Saturday night from 8-11 p.m. on the arena floor. DJs for the party are Crabrangucci and Anonagon and Omaha Circus Arts will be performing an interactive LED experience where “guests can ‘become’ a human controller.”
MAGE runs through Nov. 21 and the Mid America Center is located at 1 Arena Way.