MAGE expo begins Friday

The first Mid-America Gamers Expo, an esports festival, starts Friday at the Mid America Center.

According to organizers, the festival will feature three main components:

A Gamers Expo showcasing sponsors and gaming vendors who provide hands-on experiences, services and peripherals.

A 26-hour LAN (local area network) Party with hundreds of gamers simultaneously playing multiplayer games across a private connection.

Valorant and Rocket League Tournaments featuring high school, college and independent teams playing for more than $3,000 in cash, prizes and trophies.

The expo will host a series of panel discussions — College and Esports, Women in Gaming and Esports and Problem Solving. All panels will take place in the Expo Hall.

“MAGE consultant, former Nebraska Cornhusker and NFL All-Pro and current Lakeland University esports coach Ahman Green will moderate the College and Esports panel on Friday from 7-8 p.m.,” a release said.

Panelists include Ian Alumbaugh, director of esports at Iowa Western Community College; Professor Samanga Amarasinghe, head coach of esports at Bellevue University and Jared Amundson, head esports coach at Morningside University, according to the release.