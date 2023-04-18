Malvern, Iowa has seen a beautification project spearheaded by local artist Zack Jones. Vibrant art and sculpture adorn the community of around 1,000 residents in hopes to bring tourism and revitalize the small town from the outside inward.

His largest project, Jones' 150-year-old decommissioned church has worn many hats and it's beginning to show its age. The historic building, which acts as Jones' art studio, an Airbnb, a wedding venue and a concert venue, needs a $30,000 facelift.

Bats in the attic, crumbling stairs, dry-rot, gaps in the siding, deteriorating decorative corners and decaying original trim will be taken care of and renovated beginning in mid-May to give the building back its charm.

The renovations are made difficult by outdated materials including custom mill-cut lumber, which is hard to source and increases the cost of the project.

"The town was established in 1869 and the church was built in 1873," said Jones. "I know many people don't think of future generations, but I think for future generations buildings of this age will be rare and cherished."

Jones moved back to his hometown of Malvern in 2006, after living in Cave Creek, Arizona. Jones learned painting techniques from the late Sergio Ladron De Guevara, a fine artist known for his paintings of architecture and landscapes.

"I wanted a live/work space and I couldn't afford that in Scottsdale, Arizona," Jones said. "So, I moved back to my hometown after 11 years."

Upon his return, he applied De Guevara's techniques to create landscapes of different regions in Southwest Iowa. He eventually stumbled upon an unconventional property that piqued his interest.

"The Historical Society was looking for a possible function for the old church decommissioned in 1969," Jones said. "At the time I was young and naïve and didn't understand the work it needed. I fell in love with the space and bought the church in 2012."

The old façade has not stopped the "Art Church" from booking events weekly, but Jones says a fresh coat of paint may create some renewed interest.

The town's revitalization originated from a domino effect of building renovations in downtown Malvern.

"When I moved back in 2006, I was inspired by a gal and her husband opening a coffee shop in what is now Classic Café," Jones said. "They went in and exposed all the brick and connected it to an adjacent boutique next door."

"It felt like the Old Market," Jones said. "I thought to myself, this is the way every small town should be."

Jones said this created a synergy in the town that combined to make an elevated downtown area with spaces dedicated to art.

"It's contagious," he said. "We've had volunteers write grants including one to beautify the bank, which was matched by the bank to further invest in fixing the sidewalks and public art."

Part of the grant was used to contract Jones to complete a mural for the town's grocery store, Mulholland's.

The store, which has been in the same family for all but 17 years of its 150 years of operation, burned down in December 2021, bringing the 70-foot mural down with it.

"It was only up for five years," Jones said. "Two steps forward and one step back. It's been a rough couple of years, but things are starting to look up."

They are building onto the local high school, new housing is going up and more businesses are coming to town, he said.

During the summer, Malvern sees an influx of people fueled by the nearby Wabash bicycle trail and Jones' Art Church Summer concert series, beginning the second Saturday of June.

"The arts play a key role in creating a destination," Jones said.

Jones is accepting donations toward the revitalization on GoFundMe. The Art Church is still over $26,000 away from the amount necessary to repair the church.

For Jones, Malvern's potential is infinite.

"I'm trying to create a little slice of Mayberry based on the arts," he said. "That includes public art which feeds back into the community and local businesses."