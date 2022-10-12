Mattsons share update on production of feature-length horror movie

Fast forward six months, and we sit back down with Dustin and Meagan Mattson for an update on their feature-length horror movie filmed in Shenandoah.

Back in April, Dustin and Meagan had raised $5,000 on their Indiegogo campaign and were preparing to begin filming “TapeHead – The Return of Jacob Cobb.” The idea of filming the feature-length movie came after the couple had filmed a short version of what Dustin described as a “throwback to the 80s slasher films” in the summer of 2021, and decided to challenge themselves and take it a step further.

TapeHead, the main character in both the short and feature-length movie, was created by Dustin as a villain cartoon character while writing scripts for his 3B Video Channel that brings forgotten movies from years past to life. Due to the high cost of creating an animated cartoon, Tapehead became the character of the couple’s first short horror movie, winning several awards at independent film festivals.

Filming of the feature-length movie began the last weekend in May, and Dustin said with the exception of one weekend, the cast and crew spent every weekend on set filming through the end of September. The set wasn’t an ordinary set, though. Prior to filming, Dustin and Meagan transformed their home into the location where the horror movie would be filmed.

“At first, I couldn’t tell if it was going to be the best idea or the worst,” laughed Meagan about having their home as the set. She finally decided it had its positive moments as well as negative ones. While it provided them the ease of taping out where scenes would take place with painter’s tape ahead of when the cast would arrive on the weekends and kept them from transporting equipment, it also meant they never got a break from “Tapehead.”

“The one luxury it afforded us was when Meagan and I block out the scenes, we look at the script and were like, okay, we need x amount of shots for the day,” Dustin said. “We could do that without the cast and crew present. We could be like, okay, I’ll stand on my mark, and we’d figure out the lighting, so we taped off where the camera goes, where the lights go, where the talent goes for each scene and each sequence. So our floor was covered in multi-colored painter’s tape. Each actor had their own color, light had a color, camera had a color. So we could spend the whole week essentially prepping for those two days of shooting and not have to have actors standing around. That was really nice to be able to do that away from everybody and have the time.”

On another positive note, Meagan said it was a unique experience for their children, as not everyone can say “my house was a movie set.” However, the family now has to repaint, or learn to live with blood-stained walls. While Meagan said she doesn’t regret using their home for the set, she plans to film somewhere different for any future films.

Phenomonal is how Dustin described filming the movie and said the script he wrote acted out well.

“It helped to see the jokes land,” Dustin said. “The way it’s written, every scene ends on a certain punch line.”

Dustin said he knew the script was flowing the way he intended by listening to the cast say their lines, and then when they got to the final line, everyone would laugh. That told him, “we know what’s funny is funny, and what’s scary is scary.”

So that leaves you with the question: Is this a horror and comedy movie combined? Meagan says no. “It’s horror, but a little comedy mixed in to keep it light until it gets dark,” Meagan said. It was also important to Dustin when writing the script to make the characters that were children in the movie likable. He said that making them likable would keep the audience watching.

With the filming portion finished, Meagan began working on a trailer for the movie, which is now finished and runs one minute and 45 seconds long. She said it took her 10 hours to edit and complete the trailer.

“You ‘ve got to find the right take that you like, and then you have to line up the audio that we did, and then you have to either make your own sound effects for people walking and things breaking, or there are a couple of places online that you can get it,” Meagan said as to what goes into editing a trailer and movie. “Then you have to think about the music because we got the whole trailer edited, and then at the end, I was like, I don’t like this music. So we got different music. Then I kind of like edit on beat with the music, so whenever there’s a beat, I change the camera angle. It’s kinda like a song almost. You want the roars to hit at the right time and stuff like that.”

Meagan says she can only imagine how long it will take her to edit the whole movie but says once you get into a rhythm, “it goes a lot smoother.”

While many are anxious to see the finished product, Meagan and Dustin want to do it right and plan to take their time with the editing process. Nothing is set in stone, but they estimate a release date in May or June of 2023.

“I don’t want to compete with summer blockbusters or anything like that because if it comes out during the time when there’s big movies coming out, we might not have a chance to show it in theaters,” Meagan said. “So we want to get it done before that.”

Meagan and Dustin hope to work with a couple of local movie theaters to hold a premiere, but if that doesn’t work out, there are other options. They also hope to have their film shown in indie theaters and plan to send it to be considered at independent film festivals. Dustin said they had entered the trailer and poster art in independent festivals in hopes of winning an award for best trailer or poster art or both.

When finished, “TapeHead – The Return of Jacob Cobb” will also be available to purchase on DVD and Blu-ray. However, it will be a few years down the road before the two consider streaming it for everyone to see for free. Dustin said anything they make from this movie would go back into their next production, whether a short or feature-length film. Meagan and Dustin estimated they spent around $7,000 on this film.

The couple’s goal is to bring awareness to youth that if you have a dream, it is possible to make that dream come true. They hope to inspire youth who dream of producing a movie to go out and film that movie and take it to festivals. Dustin says when they ask, he tells kids that it isn’t easy producing a movie, but that it is “totally worth it.”

“Having our son as one of the leads was fun,” Dustin said. Happy that they were able to give Tyson this opportunity, Dustin and Meagan love to hear him share his experience with others. Their daughter Jazmine helped with the sets, makeup and special effects, but her hands do appear in the movie.

Meagan said there were a lot of people in the community that helped make the filming of the movie successful. Those people included their neighbors, the city for allowing them to block off the road temporarily in front of their house, and the movie theater for opening their facility to them while filming in the alley. She also thanked those who donated food to feed the cast, saying Fareway donated 20 pounds of meat; Jacob Cross from Red Oak donated pork, jerky and chicken; and Dustin’s mom Deb Mattson fed the entire crew on the day they filmed in Villisca. She also thanked Shenandoah Inn and Suites for providing a free night’s stay for a cast member and the Depot Deli for their donation.

Dustin said the community even helped keep them motivated when they had been filming 14 hours straight and were tired. He said you would be worn out, but then you would go outside to find a group of children on bikes waiting to see what they were filming, and that would give them the energy they needed to keep going or look down the block to see others sitting in lawn chairs watching.

“They made us stay excited about it,” Dustin said.

The two say it’s been a very positive experience, and learned that organization goes a long way. They said the community was behind them and helped when they needed it.

“There’s a lot of people in town that want to come together and make something special and be part of something special, and that’s really cool,” Meagan said.

So what’s next for Meagan and Dustin? Well, they have several months of editing ahead of them to complete their first feature-length movie, and then they hope to travel with the cast to festivals and conventions promoting the film. Dustin summed up the experience thus far by saying that the “stars definitely aligned for us.”