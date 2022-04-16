Merrymakers Association sponsors musicians who make seniors merry

There’s no standing in line, no expensive ticket to buy.

When Merrymakers present a concert, it’s free — free to the elderly audience members and free to the senior living facilities where they perform.

Merrymakers Association sponsors live musical performances at Iowa and Nebraska senior living facilities. A $45,000 grant from the Iowa West Foundation will allow Merrymakers to provide monthly performances at 13 southwest Iowa senior communities, according to Sandy Lemke, executive director of Merrymakers Association.

Altogether, the association has 24 performers who appear at a total of 177 locations each month, Lemke said.

“We rotate the performers so they get a variety of entertainment,” she said. “They perform for one hour.”

On Thursday, Merrymaker musician Kim Eames sang and strummed a guitar for listeners at Bethany Heights in Council Bluffs. Every seat was filled (a few by staff members who came and went).

“We always get a good crowd at Bethany,” Lemke said.

It was obvious that Eames, who has been performing for 30 years — including almost 18 for Merrymakers — is a seasoned entertainer.

She sang Glen Campbell’s “Gentle on My Mind,” the Everly Brothers’ “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” composer Dick Thomas and lyricist Ray Freedman’s “Sioux City Sue” and many others.

Perhaps most touching, though, was her personalized rendition of “Folsom Prison Blues,” with lyrics she wrote for her husband for their 40th anniversary. The words included the phrase “I’m not a Johnny Cash fan, but I know you are.”

When Merrymakers or other musicians come out to perform, they typically do soft rock from the 1960s, folk or country music, according to Christine Gochenour, marketing director at Bethany.

“It’s mainly songs our senior residents can connect to,” she said. “We had Father James (Ahenkora) from St. Patrick’s come in and sing some hymns about two weeks ago, and that was really popular.”

Besides a monthly performance by a Merrymakers musician, Bethany has concerts by independent musicians and volunteers, Gochenour said.

“Merrymakers is good,” said Mike Thomas, activities director. “They’re always good, and it’s free for us.”

Merrymakers Association, founded in 1986, improves the quality of life for seniors by providing monthly professional musical entertainment at Nebraska and Iowa nursing homes, assisted living centers, senior centers and veterans homes, according to Lemke. The programming encourages active participation, social interaction, sparks memories and enhances the quality of life for seniors in a variety of domains, including psychological, psychosocial, cognitive and physical.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.