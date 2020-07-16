Movie Review: HBO Max's 'Scoob!' saved by nostalgia

I am all for dramatic and frightful films and I swear I will get to watching and reviewing those for everybody but during these times, I need a good laugh.
This week I streamed the latest iteration of Scooby Doo in the film “Scoob!”
Before I get into the meat of this review, I have to preface this by saying when watching a movie like ”Scoob!” I need to remind myself that I am no longer the target audience of the Scooby gang and their adventures.
What might not entertain me could entertain younger viewers.
The phrase “I would’ve gotten away with it if it hadn’t been for those meddling kids,” has burned itself into the lexicon of the global masses.
Newly refreshed with computer animation, “Scoob!” is meant to serve as a reboot for the classic cartoon series.
In this film, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever — a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global dog-pocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone could have imagined.
Just from reading the plot I got a gut feeling that the movie would try to be something that Scooby Doo is not, a blockbuster style series.
This movie has a massive problem with deciding what it wants to be.
Part of the movie pays homage to the more than 50-year history of Scooby Doo and features various characters from cartoon legend Hanna-Barbera’s library.
“Scoob!” starts off at a high point, introducing how Scooby and Shaggy meet for the first time. It goes on to show the mystery gang meeting on Halloween, all dressed up in exciting costumes from a knight in shining armor to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The updated animation is fantastic in this movie and expands the character’s range of emotions and body movement while sticking reasonably close to the classic designs parents grew up with.
These opening sequences featuring the young mystery gang reflect the best aspects of the Scooby Doo series. A bunch of normal people with their talking dog going off to solve mysteries.
The problems start to arise when the stakes go up to Marvel superhero level threats.
I always say when a series has nowhere left to go, they shoot their characters off into space. This happens to the iconic Shaggy and Scooby Doo duo.
The plot tries to be overly complicated and in doing so puts it in an awkward middle ground for viewers.
I found it to be uninteresting and low brow for my taste, but I also would not feel comfortable showing the movie to my daughter because I feel she would lose interest quick.
Although there’s plenty of energy and some decent animation involved throughout the movie, it was not enough to ingrain itself into my memory for too long.
The dynamics between the members of the mystery gang have always played a huge role in the success of Scooby Doo.
So when the mystery gang gets broken up near the start of the movie by none other than everyone’s favorite British guy Simon Cowell, I became jaded.
Movies that are reviewed by me will be on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. One bucket of popcorn being the worst a movie can be and five buckets of popcorn being true masterpieces of entertainment.
“Scoob!” earns two buckets of popcorn. Not a whole lot to keep the audience engaged, but the nostalgia surrounding Scooby Doo and the updated animation saves the film form scoring a one.
