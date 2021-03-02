Movie review: The Promise of ‘Promising Young Woman’

Rather than deal with the subject of rape and consent seriously, the film has a lot of strange and often jarring shifts in tone and color. It doesn’t really know what it wants to be or how to accomplish that effectively.

Instead, it seems like it was written by someone who watched a lot of Diablo Cody films while they were reading fashion magazines and Tweets by Kendall Jenner. Or just by a privileged white, blonde, blue-eyed attractive woman — and it was — who seems to think that she has a strong message for the majority of women who don’t look like her or have her access.

In one of her monologues, Cassandra tells us that there was a time when she wasn’t considered attractive. And this is coming out of Carey Mulligan’s mouth. If you want the audience to believe this statement, maybe don’t cast a porcelain-skinned, blonde, beautiful, slim female and then dress her like a child-woman in pastel-colored dresses/skirts, paint her nails in alternating pastel colors, and fix her long blonde hair in braids and bows. Or let her suck and chew provocatively on straws and licorice. Are we channeling “Lolita” here? Not the image we really want to conjure. Reread your Nabokov.