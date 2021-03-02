Movie review: The Promise of ‘Promising Young Woman’

I rarely identify with female characters. And there’s a reason for that. Most of the time, they are written to serve a male protagonist. They exist to either inspire him or to seduce, corrupt and destroy him, thereby propelling him into the role of hero/antihero. Many times, our heroine dies in either case (certainly in the latter).
Stories about strong women have been rare and, the vast majority of the time, they highlight some form of victimization (rape, attack, marginalization, manipulation … I could go on.) Our heroine is most often used and ignored only to find hope or redemption, through a romantic relationship. But a lot of the time, she is sacrificed, murdered, or kills herself at the height of her power.
Thelma and Louise drive off a cliff. Lady Macbeth kills herself. Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, in “Game of Thrones”? Killed by the man who was supposed to love her.
In this iteration, Wonder Woman seems only capable of functioning when Steve Trevor is around. Several of the most powerful women in the X-Men franchise: Mystique and Jean Grey both died in “Dark Phoenix”. Worse yet, for me, is that in “Avengers: Endgame”, Black Widow, the only female in the original Avengers, sacrifices herself so that Hawkeye can go on and reunite with his family. The pattern here: all these tv shows/films were either written, co-written, or directed by men.
Female empowerment should look different when written and directed by a woman, and because of this, I was excited to see “Promising Young Woman” (2020), a “revenge” film written and directed by Emerald Fennell. How would her “gaze” differ? What could a woman bring to this kind of story?
The film centers on Cassandra (Carey Mulligan), an intelligent and, at one time, “promising” medical student. Her ascent is derailed after her best friend is raped, plunges into deep despair, and commits suicide. Coping with survivor’s guilt, Cassie, now 10 years on, spends her days “working” in a coffee shop and her nights as a sort of vigilante.
How? She makes herself as attractive and inviting as possible, goes to clubs/bars, and pretends to be fall-down drunk. Seeming to come to her aid, a series of “knights in shining armor” offer her a ride home — this is a dangerous situation for such a beautiful woman, they say; someone could take advantage of her — but, in the end, they all reveal that they are the Big Bad Wolf they were warning her about.
When she seems semi-comatose, but still saying “no,” they begin undressing her, kissing her, and telling her how turned on they are. But just before they can have sex without her consent, which means rape, she pops up, fully conscious. “What are you doing?” she asks the shocked men, and then launches into a good talking to about consent and their actions. That’s it. That’s how she fights back against her soon-to-be rapists.
Initially, I was completely on board with “Promising Young Woman”. I thought, “Oh yeah. You tell them.” But the longer I watched the film, the more disappointed and angrier I became. Not only because her ruse is pointless and has zero impact on her “targets” (Do these guys learn anything? Are they repentant? Or do they just chalk her up as a random “crazy chick” and spread the word so that their friends know to be on the lookout for her?) but because the only ones to whom she actually doles out diabolical and damaging vengeance are … two other women (Alison Brie and Connie Britton). Wait. Whaaa?
Apparently, she views these women’s failures — women who, most likely, have been victims of marginalization (if not assault, themselves, at some point in their lives) — in a more severe light than she does the would-be rapists in the film.
Could this be the filmmaker’s intent? To show the toxicity with which women can turn on each other, rather than on their victimizers? (Her mom, played by Jennifer Coolidge, by the way, is about as toxic as they get.) I might have said yes if this had been consistent throughout the film; if it hadn’t started veering into “rehabilitation through love” territory.
You see, our heroine, who lives with her parents, begins re-emerging from her trauma after she reconnects with a seemingly nice guy (Bo Burnham), a doctor, no less, from her past. Initially, she’s rotten to him — she spits in his coffee — but over time, she learns to trust and care for him. Their love blossoms until … let’s just say he reveals that he’s just a full-on creep like the rest of them. Never saw that one coming. All men are bastards. Got it.
Rather than deal with the subject of rape and consent seriously, the film has a lot of strange and often jarring shifts in tone and color. It doesn’t really know what it wants to be or how to accomplish that effectively.
Instead, it seems like it was written by someone who watched a lot of Diablo Cody films while they were reading fashion magazines and Tweets by Kendall Jenner. Or just by a privileged white, blonde, blue-eyed attractive woman — and it was — who seems to think that she has a strong message for the majority of women who don’t look like her or have her access.
In one of her monologues, Cassandra tells us that there was a time when she wasn’t considered attractive. And this is coming out of Carey Mulligan’s mouth. If you want the audience to believe this statement, maybe don’t cast a porcelain-skinned, blonde, beautiful, slim female and then dress her like a child-woman in pastel-colored dresses/skirts, paint her nails in alternating pastel colors, and fix her long blonde hair in braids and bows. Or let her suck and chew provocatively on straws and licorice. Are we channeling “Lolita” here? Not the image we really want to conjure. Reread your Nabokov.
But maybe that was what Fennell was trying to show? That even smart women can’t beat the system? That they will always be victims? I’m not so sure. But even if it is this bleak (which I don’t think it is), is this really what we need to hear or learn? To pile up a series of tropes on top of each other and call it subversive and ironic.? Is this the fruit we have harvested from the labor of the #MeToo movement? Do we need another film that tells women that if they want to take on the world, they must go into battle with full makeup, a good shave, a hair salon poof or colorfully dyed wig, higher than high heels, tight leg baring skirt/dress/shorts, and their breasts pushed up and out?
Note to women, but especially Fennell, Harley Quinn isn’t the feminist icon you think she is.
So, what am I left with? Anger. No, probably something more akin to rage. Rage that people seem to think this film is “empowering” for women. It isn’t.
Anger that soda pop cinema that actually marginalizes and stigmatizes women further is being touted as being an important contribution.
I disagree. Even though a woman made this film, we are still being subjected to a male gaze. And that makes me angrier than you can imagine. The female protagonist is still ready made for consumption; as a style icon. Young women will want to dress and look like Cassandra.
I would really like to see a woman write and direct a film about an average woman — not a model; not someone who dresses in cute clothes, has cute hair, and sports colorful painted nails — who deals with the real issue of rape. Women shouldn’t be raped because of what they are wearing.
They shouldn’t be victimized because they are drinking or taking drugs. Yes. Well how about they shouldn’t be victims. Period. Where is that film? Where is the film that doesn’t need to be kitschy or colorful to be “ironic”?
Don’t be fooled by “Promising Young Woman”. It isn’t the revolution you think it is. It’s more a film made by a white, attractive woman of privilege who underscores that privilege by choosing style over substance.
Who thinks she’s serving up a “powerful” woman but then does with that character what everyone else has done to powerful women in film. And then has the audacity to undercut tragedy with a stupid cutesy wink emoji. At least, at least, Marvel might deliver a decent Black Widow film in the near future. Please, we need a win.