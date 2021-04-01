Documentary Review: 'Allen V Farrow' looks at disturbing patterns in Allen's films, life

Many years ago, I took a film appreciation class at university. One week, we focused on Woody Allen and — to see why he was such a “genius” — we watched “Manhattan,” his 1979 film about a middle-aged divorced television writer (Allen) who is dating and sleeping with a 17-year-old (Mariel Hemingway) and who then falls in love with a woman (Diane Keaton) who is having an affair with his best friend (Michael Murphy). The film was nominated for two Oscars.
I never liked Allen. There has always seemed to be something unsavory and unlikable about him. Throughout his career, he has consistently written about much older men and their “relationships” with much younger women. When Allen made “Manhattan,” he was in his early 40s; Hemingway was 16 when shooting started. He likes to paint himself as a genius, witty, and a great lover. It has never sat well with me.
In fact, I remember feeling conflicted and uncomfortable while watching “Manhattan.” After all, Hemingway’s character was close to my age, and the guy sleeping with her was probably close to my professor’s age. The fact that my professor didn’t see anything wrong with this uneven power dynamic; that few have mentioned how gross it is, tells you all you need to know about society and how we view the relationship between an older man and a much, much younger woman. Even when it’s breaking the law.
In 1992, the news broke that Allen had been having an affair with Soon-Yi Previn, the adopted daughter of his long-term partner, Mia Farrow. At the time, he was 57; she was 22. The media tried to make it seem less predatory — after all he wasn’t her biological father and didn’t live with Farrow. But for me, it was still very unsettling. He started dating Farrow around 1980, and by 1992, they had worked together on 13 films. How is it possible that Soon-Yi, who would have met him when she was 10 and had grown up around him, wouldn’t have viewed him as a father figure? More problematic is that he had taken a stack of sexually explicit photos of her, and, according to a new HBO Max documentary, “Allen V Farrow,” had started an affair with her while she was still in high school.
This documentary isn’t about the Soon-Yi Previn scandal — although it is included — but rather focuses on allegations that Allen sexually abused his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was 7 years old. When these allegations surfaced, also in 1992, Allen reportedly tried discrediting Farrow, saying that she was a “bad” mother who had coached the child into lying because, she was a “vindictive” and “scorned” woman. That this was her revenge on him, and that he was “in love” with Soon-Yi, who he married in 1997.
In four parts, the documentary explores Allen scandal from all angles. There appears to be an obsessive fixation with underage women: When he was 41, he began a relationship with a 16-year-old model, Christina Engelhardt, who he considered his “muse.” (She is interviewed in the documentary.) Not only did this relationship find its way into “Manhattan,” but it was clearly so important to him that it has inspired him to write about this “old man/infinitely younger female” dynamic over and again in his films. The documentary, of course, also looks at the allegations made by Dylan, and the subsequent media and legal circus that surrounded it. It’s a disturbing watch, but an important one for many reasons.
First, I’ll just say it: Allen has essentially been given a pass for his behavior. Not just a pass but he’s been rewarded for it. Even after the allegations, he continued to garner Oscar nominations, and in 2014, The Golden Globes paid tribute to him with the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. Over the years, I don’t remember reading many, if any, critics who mentioned the disturbing trend in his films of consistently depicting predatory cinematic relationships. Why? Because Allen is such a genius? Because he’s saying something so profound? Or is he reflecting something that is simply accepted as “normal” in our society; the desire and consumption of young, “less sophisticated,” not as intelligent women by more urbane, wealthy and “brilliant” men? How many of these types of cases involving men — heads of corporations, politicians, lawyers, doctors, etc. — do we see every time we open our Google browser or look in a newspaper?
Over the years, I’ve seen a lot of Allen’s films, and it quickly became a running joke for me: “So which young starlet is going to find him irresistible this time? Which one will find him brilliant and such a great lover?” (Excuse me while I suppress a gag reflex). Maybe the most unsettling age difference for Allen occurred in “Mighty Aphrodite” (1995), when he, then 60, cast Helena Bonham-Carter, then 29, as his wife. Together, they adopt a baby and he becomes involved with the child’s mother, Mira Sorvino, then 28.
Even when he wasn’t in the film, he consistently wrote a surrogate character for some other older actor to play. Usually, this witty, scruffily unlikable artist type leaves his wife or finds unlikely love and inspiration in a much younger “muse.” For instance, in “You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger” (2010), Anthony Hopkins abandons his wife to be a “free spirit” with a call girl, played by Lucy Punch (he was 73; she was 33), and Josh Brolin, “a washed up writer,” finds inspiration in a “beautiful creature in red,” Freida Pinto, who he spies in the window across the way. (He was 42; she was 26). In “Whatever Works” (2009), an “eccentric older man” (Larry David) falls in love with a much younger, “unsophisticated” Southern girl (Evan Rachel Wood). He was 62; she was 22. In “Crime and Misdemeanors” (1989), often considered Allen’s most important work, a character played by Martin Landau, then 61, is threatened by an ex-mistress Angelica Huston, 38. (When she threatens to expose their relationship and his financial misdeeds, she is murdered.)
In “Scoop,” for once Allen didn’t have a romantic relationship with his young blonde lead — Scarlett Johansson — but they did end up becoming “sleuthing partners,” because it’s so common for 71-year-olds to hang around with 22-year-olds. (In the film, her character falls in love with Hugh Jackman, who was 38.) In “Sweet and Lowdown,” Sean Penn, then 39, falls in love with a mute, played by Samantha Morton, who was 22 at the time. I could go on, but there’s no need. If you haven’t watched a few of his films and felt the need to take a shower, you probably think he’s a genius and deserves all his accolades. And he has plenty of apologists.
Second, Allen was never arrested or put on trial for the accusations leveled against him by Dylan. That, to the casual viewer, might vindicate him. But the documentary does a good job of demonstrating, through official documents and interviews with bystanders — babysitters, nannies, family members, and friends — that he was “unnaturally fixated on her.” Whenever Allen came to visit — he lived in New York and Farrow lived with her large brood in Connecticut — he would dominate Dylan’s time. Even if she was playing with other children, he would sweep her up and take her away. In at least one instance, he was seen putting his head in her lap. Farrow became uncomfortable with his obsessive and unnatural behavior, and she encouraged him to seek counseling. Apparently, this therapist found his behavior problematic, but added that it was probably because he didn’t have children of his own; he just needed to learn what was and wasn’t appropriate.
I’m not a psychologist, but hearing about these actions, particularly the one about him having his daughter suck his thumb, and teaching her how to do it, made me incredibly uncomfortable. I felt repulsed and reviled. Who does something like this? Furthermore, even though Allen claimed that Dylan was being coached, if you watch the videos where young Dylan and even an adult Dylan recount the events, you will see this simply isn’t true. Unless she is an Oscar Award-winning actress, she’s telling the truth. You can see her discomfort, her trauma. What’s more, she repeated the same story about her then-adoptive father over and over again. She had behavioral changes and became sullen and withdrawn. The only reason Allen wasn’t charged, the documentary states, is because the attorney in Connecticut allegedly didn’t want to subject the child to more trauma.
Third, the documentary filmmakers use Allen’s own words, and actions, to convict him in the eyes of viewers. During an interview, he’s asked about whether or not he sexually abused his daughter, and his response was “Why would I do this now? I had plenty of opportunities to, I’m assuming, molest children, and I didn’t then, so why would I start now?” I’m not sure who responds this way, but hint, you aren’t helping your case if you do. When Farrow discussed the idea of having a child with him, he was reluctant, but later admitted that he only wanted a daughter; with Soon-Yi, he adopted two daughters.
During the documentary, we listen to Allen reiterate that Farrow is an unfit mother, and he’s going to make sure that she loses custody of her children. He painted her as hysterical, crazy, and vindictive, which, interestingly is exactly how he has painted many female characters in his movies. The filmmakers interview Farrow on several occasions, and talk to a few of her children, including Ronan Farrow, the award-winning writer who was instrumental in helping bring down Harvey Weinstein. Everyone paints Farrow as a loving, kind, and doting mother. When asked about Soon-Yi and Allen, Farrow herself shows zero animosity or vitriol, but regrets, and blames herself, for bringing him into her children’s lives. When she talks about Soon-Yi, she just sounds remorseful. (At one point, she recounts having found the stack of sexually explicit photos of Soon-Yi, and it’s heartbreaking; unthinkable that she was subject to such betrayal.)
Allen has carefully crafted an image of himself over the years, not in the real world — he rarely gave interviews — but in his films: He’s always the brilliant philosopher/artist who is neurotic, stammering, and bumbling. He’s witty, self-deprecating, likable. Despite his small stature, weak-looking body, bald head with unkempt red hair shooting out in all directions, and rectangular glasses — more a boy than a man — his characters, which are always the same guy, basically Woody Allen, find themselves “winning over the girl.”
All these “catches” are thin, beautiful, desirable, and sexually aggressive; they want him more than he wants them. A good example of this type is Linda Ash (Sorvino), the baby’s mother in “Mighty Aphrodite.” She is statuesque, blonde, ditzy and a porn star. Other women in his films, his “villains,” are usually critical and aggressive, but in another way. The perfect example of this type is the ex-wife in “Manhattan.” Played by a steel-cold Meryl Streep, she is described by Allen’s character as “immoral, promiscuous, and psychotic.” Her biggest flaws are, I guess, that she left him for another woman and is writing, truthfully, about their breakup. He’s so upset by her “betrayal,” that he tried to run her and her lover over with his car.
It’s surprising that the Soon-Yi affair didn’t destroy Allen’s career; that somehow his actions didn’t disgust people enough to stop working with him. But then people continue to support, give awards to, and work with Roman Polanski, who was convicted of sodomy of a 13-year-old female, and who fled the U.S so as to avoid prison. And even though the industry knew Harvey Weinstein was a violent and aggressive sexual predator, people continued to work with him, because “he made things happen.”
I hope that documentaries like “Allen V Farrow,” Netflix’s “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” and Hulu’s “Untouchable: The Inside Story of the Harvey Weinstein Scandal” open people’s eyes to the abuses perpetuated by rich men in power, and we start having a serious conversation about what we do about the “art” produced by predators.
The phrase “cancel culture,” in my opinion, comes from those who don’t want consequences. And there should be. We should live in a world of “consequences culture.” You commit grotesque acts; you prey upon people, and you shouldn’t be allowed to be honored for your work; your work stops getting funded. You disappear. Because, whether we want to admit it or not, their work is informed by them and their outlook. Separating the art from the artist is morally bankrupt.