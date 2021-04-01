Documentary Review: 'Allen V Farrow' looks at disturbing patterns in Allen's films, life

Many years ago, I took a film appreciation class at university. One week, we focused on Woody Allen and — to see why he was such a “genius” — we watched “Manhattan,” his 1979 film about a middle-aged divorced television writer (Allen) who is dating and sleeping with a 17-year-old (Mariel Hemingway) and who then falls in love with a woman (Diane Keaton) who is having an affair with his best friend (Michael Murphy). The film was nominated for two Oscars.

I never liked Allen. There has always seemed to be something unsavory and unlikable about him. Throughout his career, he has consistently written about much older men and their “relationships” with much younger women. When Allen made “Manhattan,” he was in his early 40s; Hemingway was 16 when shooting started. He likes to paint himself as a genius, witty, and a great lover. It has never sat well with me.

In fact, I remember feeling conflicted and uncomfortable while watching “Manhattan.” After all, Hemingway’s character was close to my age, and the guy sleeping with her was probably close to my professor’s age. The fact that my professor didn’t see anything wrong with this uneven power dynamic; that few have mentioned how gross it is, tells you all you need to know about society and how we view the relationship between an older man and a much, much younger woman. Even when it’s breaking the law.