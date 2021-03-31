Documentary Review: 'Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests' offers sobering warning

After suffering the death of two children, she hyperfixated on surviving daughter, Isabel, and began administering psychological tests to her and some of the neighborhood children. Her goal was to personalize their education — it was supposed to be a parenting tool and a way to help them achieve their individual goals. Her findings formed the basis of what would become the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator.

When her daughter went away to university, Katharine sunk into a deep depression. It was then that she came upon Carl G. Jung’s “theory of psychological type,” and became obsessed with it. She thought it was an important way for people to understand who they were. (A staunchly religious woman, she believed that if you wanted to save your soul, you needed to know yourself and live in a way that actualized yourself to the best of your ability.)

During the mid-1940s, Isabel begins adapting her mother’s ideas. After World War II, people were returning to the workforce, and she wanted to develop a test that would allow them to find their true career path. It would create happy and productive workers. (Sounds very Big Brother.)