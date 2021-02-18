Film Review: 'Framing Britney Spears' a disturbing look at how society, paparazzi tore down singer

As mentioned, the documentary shows how a woman’s body is consumed by the media and by the public. When Spears was young and virginal, she was desired; when she became a mother — meaning she was sexual — she was reviled. Both instances are grotesque. How dare this young mother go out and “party” with her socialite friends? How dare she wear clothing that’s too tight, too short, too revealing? Isn’t it her duty to remain a virgin? One female politician actually said that she wanted to “shoot” Spears because she was a bad role model. Seriously? I would challenge anyone to find this level of scrutiny of and continual negative commentary on any male performer, alive or dead.

What’s worse is that many mocked and denigrated Spears after her mental breakdown. Late night comedians couldn’t get enough. Jay Leno is one particular parasite who filled his wallet by exploiting her misery and sexuality. (Leno traded in misogyny. Look online for his monologues about Monica Lewinsky. He fixated on her to a sickening degree.) But he’s not alone, you can add so many people to that woodpile. Why did Spears have her breakdown? It occurred right after she had had her second child, and while she was going through an acrimonious divorce and bitter child custody battle. Post-partum depression? Stress and constant scrutiny? Being stalked with no break in the pursuit? Spears coped by shaving her head, which, by the way, is a common way to grieve and to signal a rebirth. But rather than show Spears compassion and understanding, and give her some time alone, she was pursued even more; she was made a laughingstock. And yet she’s not unique; it happens all the time. Whitney Houston is another who was mocked, bullied, and shredded in the media.