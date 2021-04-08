Film Review: 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' not a good movie. At all.

Like clockwork, two years later, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” appeared. This time the director, also an indie guy, Michael Dougherty (“Krampus”; “Trick ‘r Treat”), pulled double duty by also co-writing (with Zach Shields) the script. He probably was tasked with this, because he had written big budget action films before: “X2: X-Men United,” “Superman Returns,” and “X-Men: Apocalypse”). Unlike the first two films in the Kaiju series, “King of the Monsters” was a veritable bouillabaisse of Kaiju: Godzilla was joined by Mothra, a giant moth; King Ghidorah, a three-headed dragon-like creature; Rodan, a volcano-dwelling pterodactyl-like creature; Scylla, a giant squid/spider being; and the Muto, which made its appearance in Godzilla.

With all that foundation laid, let me knock it all down. When I saw Godzilla, I fell asleep. Yes. That happened. I kept waiting for Godzilla to show up, and got so mad after Cranston died, who was billed as the main star, that I checked out. I’ve since watched it a few times, but I’m still pretty meh about it. “Kong: Skull Island” is only slightly better. The characters are one-dimensional, yes, — Jackson’s character is like a cartoon villain; I can’t stand him — but it does have John C. Reilly’s strange character going for it, the scenery (shot in Hawaii and Vietnam) is gorgeous, and the fights with Kong and the Skullcrawlers are pretty exciting. “King of Monsters” is just horrendous. The screenplay tries to say something about the environment, but overall, it’s just a big monster smash up, which I guess, if that’s what you need, then it might make you happy. For me, it was too long; just too much energy to get through.