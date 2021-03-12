Film Review: 'Greenland' surpasses expectations of end-of-the-world films

Let’s face it, disaster movies are rarely more than a lot of explosions and CGI catastrophe for two hours and not much else. Character development is non-existent. Instead, the characters are frequently “stock types” who are basically bodies moved from one place to another; one crisis after another. Most of the actors who are cast aren’t as much “thespians” as they are athletic and attractive with the ability to do multiple wide-eyed and wide-mouthed shots. Having perfect hair, teeth, and bodies helps.
I have seen a lot of disaster films in my life, but the genre isn’t a favorite. Typically, after an hour of horrible dialogue, predictable plotting, and boom after boom, my brain zones out. When I try to recall the plot of something I’ve seen, even a few days later, I can’t do it. What was it about? No idea.
Last weekend, I was looking for something to watch. A Twitter friend had Tweeted that she had just seen “Greenland,” and it was a 10 out of 10 film. I thought she was joking. “Greenland”? The action/drama/thriller about a planet-killing comet smashing to Earth starring Gerard Butler and directed by Ric Roman Waugh, the guy behind “Angel Has Fallen”? That movie? With my interest piqued, I rented it on Amazon Prime. And she was right. It’s a solid, engaging, intense, and well-acted rarity. It’s a disaster movie that held my attention, and one I would watch again. Color me impressed.
Written by Chris Sparling, “Greenland” starts out fairly “light.” The “Clark Comet” is heading towards Earth, and everyone is excited to watch it on TV. They think it will be a memory making event — “where was I when …” and then it will be over. Except, when it’s supposed to splash down into water, it doesn’t. Its many fragments begin smashing into large cities and wiping everyone out. With more fragments on the way, this is going to be an “extinction level event.” Central to the drama is a husband (Gerard Butler), his wife (Morena Baccarin), and their son (Roger Dale Floyd) who spend most of the film trying to get to safety but encounter one awful thing after another. This isn’t the ridiculousness you find in films by Roland Emmerich (“2012”, “The Day After Tomorrow”, “Independence Day”) or Michael Bay (“Armageddon”, “Transformers”); films that make you lose brain cells by the end, this is more along the lines of “World War Z”, which I rewatch on a regular basis.
What the characters go through seems very real world and relatable. No one is driving a limo outracing a giant fissure opening on the highway behind them. Instead, it’s being “chosen” by the government to be evacuated, and then being denied the possibility of evacuation because your child has insulin-dependent diabetes. It’s encountering murderous creeps who want your wristband and access. It’s being separated from each other in the middle of chaos. And worse. I’ll be honest, there was one scene that left me physically shaken and bawling. No spoilers, but I still think about it, and it bothers me. (It isn’t graphic — the film is PG-13; it’s the human relatability of what happened and the mother’s reaction that leveled me.)
Written by Chris Sparling, “Greenland” includes some predictable conventions of the genre, but they aren’t so predictable or cliched that you roll your eyes. If they had been, I would have stopped watching. No, Butler commits to this film. And as a producer, he stands a lot to gain from his believability. He has good chemistry with Baccarin and Floyd, who, maybe more than Butler, elevate the material. Baccarin, who many know from “Deadpool” and Joss Whedon’s “Firefly”, is outstanding and at times, heart-wrenching, as is 9-year-old Floyd. What a promising young talent. Often, child actors are cast because they are cute. That’s it. Or they are sassy and cute. Floyd is cute, but his character has zero “sass,” thankfully. Instead, he is given a weighty role, and he nails it. (I have some fear that the kid was traumatized from making this film.) In fact, I’ll say he’s on the acting level of young Dakota Fanning and Haley Joel Osment. Big shoes to fill. Aside from these core three, the only other actor of note — and significance of role — is Scott Glenn, who plays Baccarin’s father. David Denman, a talented character actor, and Hope Davis (Tony Stark’s mom!) play the characters who traumatized me. Both are also very convincing. Their scene is probably the most effective 20 minutes in a film, hands down.
Wading through film title after film title on streaming services is a headache. There is such a glut of material available, and yet the majority of it is subpar and even unwatchable, so I was thrilled to take a chance on a Butler-driven disaster film that would have been better on the big screen but was still captivating and engaging on my TV. Since watching the film, I have recommended it to others, and they have remarked at how surprisingly good “Greenland” is. It’s a winner.