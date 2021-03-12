Film Review: 'Greenland' surpasses expectations of end-of-the-world films

Written by Chris Sparling, “Greenland” includes some predictable conventions of the genre, but they aren’t so predictable or cliched that you roll your eyes. If they had been, I would have stopped watching. No, Butler commits to this film. And as a producer, he stands a lot to gain from his believability. He has good chemistry with Baccarin and Floyd, who, maybe more than Butler, elevate the material. Baccarin, who many know from “Deadpool” and Joss Whedon’s “Firefly”, is outstanding and at times, heart-wrenching, as is 9-year-old Floyd. What a promising young talent. Often, child actors are cast because they are cute. That’s it. Or they are sassy and cute. Floyd is cute, but his character has zero “sass,” thankfully. Instead, he is given a weighty role, and he nails it. (I have some fear that the kid was traumatized from making this film.) In fact, I’ll say he’s on the acting level of young Dakota Fanning and Haley Joel Osment. Big shoes to fill. Aside from these core three, the only other actor of note — and significance of role — is Scott Glenn, who plays Baccarin’s father. David Denman, a talented character actor, and Hope Davis (Tony Stark’s mom!) play the characters who traumatized me. Both are also very convincing. Their scene is probably the most effective 20 minutes in a film, hands down.