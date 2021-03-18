Film Review: 'Monster Hunter' a waste of time and money

Husband and wife team Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich have made careers out of adapting video games for the big screen. He adapts/writes and directs; she acts. They are best known for the “Resident Evil” franchise, which I admit to loving, but they have since turned their attention to the Capcom video game “Monster Hunter.”
The PG-13-rated action/adventure/fantasy begins in some alternate reality where a pirate ship is sailing into a foreboding mist. On board is a caveman cosplaying crew that quickly encounters a marauding giant beast, with disastrous results.
It looks as if everyone dies, except, Hunter (Tony Jaa). Next up, we find ourselves in a modern desert with a small band of soldiers. Leading them is Captain Artemis (Jovovich), a tough, no-nonsense character that, for some reason, they call “ma’am.” They encounter a strange sandstorm that transports them to that alternate reality/world from the beginning. It isn’t long before they realize that “something is wrong,” and monstrous creatures show up and start picking everyone off.
If you watch the official trailer, the film looks like a hybrid of “Transformers” (2007), “Pacific Rim” (2013), “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” (2008), and “10,000 BC” (2008) and somehow all those movies were better than this one.
The direction is stylish and camera shots good — Anderson is talented in that arena — but the characters are one-dimensional, the acting is beyond horrible, and the dialogue is just cringe-inducing. It feels as if someone translated the Japanese a few times before finally translating it into English. Everything is so cliched and paint-by-numbers. All of this has been done so much better so many times before.
The worst part of the experience is that there is essentially no plot. After that initial sequence, Artemis meets up with Hunter, and they fight each other — why I have no idea — and then they fight a lot of creatures, including giant scorpions, spiders, Triceratops-like beings that live under the sand, yes, and even dragons that look like the ones in “Game of Thrones.”
Firepower is useless on the creatures, and yet, Artemis keeps shooting all her ammo into everything that charges them. (You can only kill them with bone-like tools.) Hunter, who looks like he’s escaped from “Caveman,” the 1981 vanity project that starred Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach, can’t even communicate with Artemis, and yet she speaks to him all the time.
She does try teaching him words, and he masters “chocolate” after she shares a Hershey’s bar with him. (I wish I was making this up. Heshey’s needs to make this into their new commercial. Hilarious.) I sat through most of the film with my mouth on my chest. I paid $20 to see this. Yes, yes, I did.
Ron Perlman, who can be a very good actor (“Quest for Fire,” “City of Lost Children”), got sucked into this project, and he is rewarded by being put in a caveman outfit and having a hilariously cosplay-esque wig slapped on his head. He looks comical. He either got paid a fair sum to do this or he was bored and wanted something to do with his time. I don’t need to mention anyone else, as they all get picked off pretty quickly. And were forgettable.
Jovovich keeps luring me away from my money, because even when she is in truly subpar garbage, she commits to that garbage 1,000%. And even though most of these stunts would kill a person instantly — she gets slammed around like a doll — she is a great action star. She’s impressive. Just watch her in any of the “Resident Evil” films. Jaa is cast for his fighting skills. Period.
I think he was meant to be a Jackie Chan replacement, and he tries being funny a few times, but he’s a lot more intense than funny. He has some “lines” but mostly he’s saying made up words for the monsters and miming. Whatever works, I guess.
I’ll be honest, I rented this based on the trailer, and that was my mistake. Usually, I do more research before committing to a purchase of this magnitude. Oh Jovovich, why do you tempt us?
Of course, by the time an animated pirate cat showed up, I thought, yeah, that seems on brand for what I’ve been watching thus far. After all, the Japanese do like their weird fever dream touches, and this is co-produced by Toho, the company behind all the Japanese monster flicks, so again, that tracks.
Fans of the video game might enjoy “Monster Hunter.” People not expecting much, might enjoy it. The experience for us wasn’t wasted: We turned it into our own episode of “Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Wulfgar Home Edition,” and laughed ourselves until we were crying.
There’s a scene near the end when Jovovich is trying to kill a dragon, and she has a grappling hook attached to a wrist mechanism that she shoots into the monster. That device then yanks her what seems like a mile through the air up to the beast. A move like that probably would have ripped her arm clean out of the socket, and we had a good time mocking things like this. One day, we might have our own YouTube channel.
If you like good cinema, don’t waste your time or money on “Monster Hunter.” Go on IMDB.com and look for the international trailer. Watch that. It’s free. Takes up only 90 seconds of your life, and it’s what this film should have been. That long and with that music.
There exists a “Monster Hunter 2” video game, and the end of this film hints at more to come, but I wouldn’t hold my breath for a cinematic sequel. This cost $60 million and has only made half of that back. I hope for all our sakes this is a one off.