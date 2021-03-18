Film Review: 'Monster Hunter' a waste of time and money

The worst part of the experience is that there is essentially no plot. After that initial sequence, Artemis meets up with Hunter, and they fight each other — why I have no idea — and then they fight a lot of creatures, including giant scorpions, spiders, Triceratops-like beings that live under the sand, yes, and even dragons that look like the ones in “Game of Thrones.”

Firepower is useless on the creatures, and yet, Artemis keeps shooting all her ammo into everything that charges them. (You can only kill them with bone-like tools.) Hunter, who looks like he’s escaped from “Caveman,” the 1981 vanity project that starred Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach, can’t even communicate with Artemis, and yet she speaks to him all the time.

She does try teaching him words, and he masters “chocolate” after she shares a Hershey’s bar with him. (I wish I was making this up. Heshey’s needs to make this into their new commercial. Hilarious.) I sat through most of the film with my mouth on my chest. I paid $20 to see this. Yes, yes, I did.