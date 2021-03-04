Film Review: 'Nomadland' a test of how the audience perceives the American experience

Fern’s own identity is in flux. Who is she? She used to live in a house with a backyard that looked out to mountains in the distance. At the end of the film, she returns to find her house empty; there isn’t any evidence that it once was filled with objects, was warmed by a furnace, and smelled of cooked food. It’s an empty vessel. That life and that version of Fern is finished. She is now a woman who lives in a van; she’s a nomad. And even when she’s tempted to give up that life — on several occasions — she rejects the offers. I imagine that if we could see Fern in 10 years, she would be yet someone else again. Buddhism tells us that we aren’t a fixed and permanent “us”; that “I” is an illusion. We are no more the same person from when we were 5 years old to who we are at 65 years, just as we are never the same person from one moment to the next. Fern seems to be learning that, and rather than go back and seek the comfort of “illusion,” she forges, boldly, into the next moment.