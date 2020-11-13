Jimmy Hawkins recalls Denison native Donna Reed, 'Wonderful Life'

A ‘Life’ Connection

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” now a holiday staple, was among a flurry of films the Oscar winner made after arriving in Hollywood. MGM had loaned her out to RKO to make the film and, later, she said it was the most difficult job she ever had. The reason? Director Frank Capra was extremely demanding.

Hawkins saw a different side to the director.

“Frank improvised a lot,” he says. “He’d squat down next to me and explain things. He’d say, ‘Put tinsel on his head’ and I’d do it.” That flexibility worked well with Capra’s run-and-gun style.

Four-and-a-half years old when he was cast, Hawkins says he worked 12 days on the film. “We’d get up early every morning, take streetcars and buses to get to Culver City.” When the cast posed for photos in front of the Bailey house, he looked closely at the “snow” in the bushes. “When they were setting up the shot, I realized it wasn’t snow, it was cotton.”

Hawkins wrote five books about the film and admits Capra only copped to one mistake – making Reed’s character, Mary Hatch, a meek librarian. “She was a single-minded woman who went after what she wanted. She would have been a businesswoman because she took control,” he recalls.