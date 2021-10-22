'Maid' shows true impact of abuse

After what seemed like a long drought from good movies and television series, Netflix now has two very popular ones available for streaming.
The first is “Squid Game,” a tense Korean drama about a group of desperate people who play high-risk/life-or-death childhood games for a chance to win a large monetary prize. The other is “Maid,” an often heart-wrenching series about a 20-something-year-old mother trying against all odds to leave her abusive partner. I already reviewed “Squid Game,” so let’s dive into “Maid,” which is also a must watch.
Created by Molly Smith Metzler and inspired by Stephanie Land’s New York Times best-selling memoir, “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” the series focuses on Alex (Margaret Qualley), a young woman who, at the beginning of the series, finds herself shaken after a fight with her alcoholic partner, Sean (Nick Robinson), ends with him throwing an object that smashes on the wall near her.
Afraid that this is a prelude to physical abuse, she gathers up her sleeping 2-year-old daughter, Maddy (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet), gets into her car and drives off. She has a dwindling bank account and really nowhere to go. After all, her “best friend,” Tania (Christie Burke) is in a relationship with her partner’s best friend, and her mother, Paula (her real mother Andie MacDowell), is an undiagnosed bipolar artist who lives in an RV with her boyfriend. Despite the obstacles facing her, Alex decides that even if she has to sleep in her car, she can no longer stay in her situation.
The 10-episode series explores many sensitive subjects, including mental illness, alcoholism, domestic violence, single parenthood and, most importantly, the lack of services — or if they exist, the difficulty of accessing them —for the poor in the U.S. “Maid” is eye-opening on many levels.
The first two episodes were particularly affective, and I found myself crying uncontrollably several times; the odds are stacked against the traumatized heroine and her daughter. Even though she’s intelligent and articulate — someone who had a bright future — like so many young women, she made the mistake of giving it all up for a charismatic, attractive, yet troubled and self-centered, young man.
Without even realizing it, he became the center of her universe. For him, she abandoned her university studies, moved in with him and eventually got pregnant. (We see in a flashback, that he did not want a child, and accused Alex of “ruining his life” by getting pregnant.)
Why did Alex make so many bad decisions? We see that she was repeating patterns set by her mother, who had also married an alcoholic abuser. When Alex was very young, after a night of being knocked around, her bloodied mother grabbed her and headed for Alaska. Her father, Hank (Billy Burke), became a born-again Christian, got remarried, started a new family and had nothing to do with Alex.
But this tumultuous, neglectful aspect of her life is only part of the story. Because her mother is undiagnosed, and thus unmedicated/untreated, she is erratic and irrational. Alex spends most of her time, and has her entire life, being mother to her mother. It’s an unhealthy codependent relationship. When all a person knows is dysfunction, when that dysfunction is “normal,” they tend to fall into patterns familiar to them, which means more dysfunction. Sadly, it’s a vicious cycle.
Looking over Qualley’s filmography, I have “seen” her before — she was in “The Nice Guys” (2016) – but she didn’t make any impact. In “Maid,” I felt like I was seeing her for first time. She is a natural talent and here her acting seems effortless.
She has great chemistry with her mom and Whittet. She makes us feel her anguish, her desperation, her joys and even her depression. It’s an award-winning performance. She also has some lovely moments with BJ Harrison, who plays the director of a domestic shelter, and with Aimee Carrero, who plays Danielle, a woman with whom she connects, briefly, in the shelter. Carrero, by the way, makes every minute of her short screen time count. Standout performance.
As for MacDowell, I’ve never thought much of her as an actress. I always saw her as a model cast for her looks. But in this, she’s phenomenal. Her character can be charming, volatile, free-spirited, and, when threatened with institutionalization, brutal, petty and sharp-tongued. This is the best performance of her career.
Also good is Raymond Ablack, who plays Nate, an engineer who has a crush on Alex. He’s the “nice guy” who never seems to get the girl. Casting him was almost a mistake, though, because with his good looks, intelligence, compassion and decency, it makes you wonder why Alex keeps passing him up for the broken Sean.
Casting Robinson as the controlling, abusive alcoholic Sean was a stroke of genius. Up until now, I’ve only ever seen him as vulnerable, protective and sweet characters, most notably as the closeted gay teen looking for love in “Love, Simon.” And in “Everything, Everything,” he literally played the boy next door.
Even though he is abusive, manipulative, immature and self-centered, believe it or not, he does elicit some sympathy from the audience. He understands and acknowledges that he has a substance abuse problem — and he’s also repeating familial patterns set by his mother — and that Alex is a good mother.
He also tries to get sober, but he is a bartender, and surrounds himself with the “wrong” kind of people. Robinson does a great job in this role. He’s more than a “pretty face.”
“Maid” is an absorbing, and, at times, tough watch. I’ve never experienced anything Alex went through, so it was often upsetting and shocking to see how difficult it could be to get out of a situation such as this one.
First, there’s the issue of how society views domestic abuse. Sean never technically assaults her, physically, so she fails to report him to the police. With no report and no eyewitnesses – or bruises and marks — how do you prove abuse? And by abuse, I mean emotional abuse.
Screaming at someone, taking away their phone, controlling their finances, making sure that their social circle is non-existent, threatening them … all of these things are done to Alex, and yet, without a good (expensive) lawyer, how do you prove them? How are they not written off as “lover’s squabbles?” And how do you get away from the person doing these things? As we see in “Maid,” it isn’t easy.
Second, there’s the issue of having a mentally ill, or in some way incapacitated, parent. Alex tries to be a mother to her child, by finding a job, finding living accommodations (I think they go through nine different places during the course of the series), and just surviving. But she can’t just focus on her immediate needs, because she is also trying to keep her mom safe. Her mom is flighty and has horrible taste in men.
For instance, her current “beau” is a con artist who is pretending to be Australian. He has taken control of Paula’s finances, including putting her house up for rent and not telling her about it. Alex is so busy playing parent to her mom and to her child that she has little emotional energy for herself.
Third, there’s the issue of being uneducated and poor. Because of her vagabond, erratic upbringing, Alex didn’t finish high school — she eventually earned her GED — and even though she was accepted and started university, she dropped out. All this means is that her financial prospects are grim. The only types of jobs she’s eligible for are low-paying ones, such as housecleaning. And that’s the job she gets.
But this isn’t light dusting and vacuuming. It’s difficult, disgusting, often degrading work that no one would want to do. To make matters worse, her exploitative employer pays her substandard wages — $10 to $12 an hour — and makes her provide her own supplies and makes her pay for a ferry ride that takes her to the island where her rich clients live. Alex works hard, and yet, still can’t afford to exist.
That brings us to the fourth issue — lack of services for people like Alex. Luckily, she gets a social/case worker who helps her navigate the system, but the system itself is broken. It’s difficult for her to get low cost/subsidized housing that isn’t falling apart and filled with mold; or that isn’t inhabited with questionable neighbors. She has a child with her, after all.
She must fill out paperwork in triplicate and provide references and receipts. It’s Kafkesque. Even with a job, her employer won’t give her enough hours to pay childcare, for food, housing, no doubt insurance, gas and more. “Maid” leaves you feeling frustrated; exasperated at how the American system “works.” What’s worse, many Americans are only one medical bill or catastrophe from becoming like Alex.
“Maid” is getting a lot of praise, and it’s deserving of it. It shows you another side of American life — much like Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” did — that you don’t often see. It can be a tough, emotionally draining watch, but it’s an important one. My only criticism is that as a talented writer, Alex gets a lot of “breaks” that most people wouldn’t. She is lucky enough to get help from a powerful lawyer — who had been a really awful customer (Anika Noni Rose) — and from Nate, the rich nice guy, who moves mountains to get her kid into an expensive preschool, gives her a car, and gives her a place to live for awhile.
Not too many people have such “angels.” For every one Alex, who has a “happy ending,” how many women don’t? Who leave their abusers, only to be stalked and then killed by them? If you read the news, this is an all-too-common scenario.
This series does a good job of showing its audience that domestic shelters are imperative, and that they need donations and funding. They save lives. If you don’t finish watching this, and immediately think: “What can I do to help?” I would be surprised.
By the way, you can help. In Council Bluffs, there are several emergency shelters: Catholic Charities Phoenix House and MICAH House. Go to domesticshelters.org/help/ia/council-bluffs for more information.