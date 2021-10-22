'Maid' shows true impact of abuse

The 10-episode series explores many sensitive subjects, including mental illness, alcoholism, domestic violence, single parenthood and, most importantly, the lack of services — or if they exist, the difficulty of accessing them —for the poor in the U.S. “Maid” is eye-opening on many levels.

The first two episodes were particularly affective, and I found myself crying uncontrollably several times; the odds are stacked against the traumatized heroine and her daughter. Even though she’s intelligent and articulate — someone who had a bright future — like so many young women, she made the mistake of giving it all up for a charismatic, attractive, yet troubled and self-centered, young man.

Without even realizing it, he became the center of her universe. For him, she abandoned her university studies, moved in with him and eventually got pregnant. (We see in a flashback, that he did not want a child, and accused Alex of “ruining his life” by getting pregnant.)

Why did Alex make so many bad decisions? We see that she was repeating patterns set by her mother, who had also married an alcoholic abuser. When Alex was very young, after a night of being knocked around, her bloodied mother grabbed her and headed for Alaska. Her father, Hank (Billy Burke), became a born-again Christian, got remarried, started a new family and had nothing to do with Alex.