Movie Night: Drive-in theater making way to Bellevue, Neb., Walmart this month
drive-in.jpg

Walmart Supercenter in Bellevue, Nebraska, is hosting a drive-in movie experience on Aug. 28 and 29.

 AP photo

Bluffs-area movie lovers willing to make a short drive should clear a few hours out of their schedules later this month.

On Aug. 28 and 29, Walmart, in collaboration with the Tribeca Film Festival, is hosting a drive-in movie at Bellevue, Nebraska’s, Walmart Supercenter, 10504 S. 15th St., according to information released by the organization’s corporate office.

The pop-up event is one of 160 being held around the county this month through the end of October.

Gates open at 6 p.m., and the movie for the evening will start at 7:30. No late entry is allowed, and tickets to the free event are available online and must be reserved in advance.

To ensure viewer safety amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, provided information says that guests must remain in their cars and that social distancing will be implemented. Those requiring Americans with Disability Act accommodations are being asked to let event staff know upon arrival for assistance.

Tickets for the event are first come, first serve, so those interested should visit the drive-in website to ensure event access. Tickets will be available until the maximum available parking stalls are filled.

Those interested should visit www.TheWalmartDriveIn.com to discover dates, show locations and movie selections for each stop of the tour.

Possible movies being shown are: “Wonder Woman,” “Spy Kids,” “Space Jam,” “Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Black Panther,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” and “Friday Night Lights.”

Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, said the company is excited to give back to the communities she and her colleagues serve.

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” Whiteside said, through a news release.

