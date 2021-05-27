Movie Review: 'Army of the Dead' a disappointing paint-by-numbers film

The acting is mostly forgettable, C-level stuff. Some were clearly cast because of how attractive they looked even when covered in blood. But really, what did they have to work with, character wise? Not much. I like Bautista just fine. The former wrestler has a commanding presence, and he fights well; he goes through the zombies like a hot knife through butter. And he’s funny … when he’s paired with the right people, such as Kumail Nanjiani. But Nanjiani isn’t here, and Bautista isn’t funny. Just kind of angry, forlorn, lost … essentially his character is a dad who is estranged from his daughter. They have some predictable borderline hostile banter in the beginning that turns into predictable “oh dad, I missed you” garbage by the end. Whenever the film tried to “get real” about their relationship, I zoned out. I didn’t believe any of it. It seemed calculated to garner “feelings” from the audience.