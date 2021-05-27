Movie Review: 'Army of the Dead' a disappointing paint-by-numbers film

Zach Snyder took a break from making DC superhero films to craft a zombie heist film set in Las Vegas. That movie is “Army of the Dead,” which recently premiered on Netflix. Although Snyder is best known for working in the action/adventure genre, he isn’t a stranger to horror.
In fact, in 2004, before “300” (2006) catapulted him into top tier status, he remade/updated George A. Romero’s 1978 “Dawn of the Dead.” It was a satisfying, well-written, well-acted, tense “indie” film; one of the rare zombie films that isn’t an eye-rolling, gorefest, waste of your time. It has stuck with me all these years. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of “Army of the Dead,” which is paint-by-numbers, has zero-character development, and with a running time of nearly 150 minutes, is as bloated as a rotten corpse and about as much fun to watch.
The first 15 minutes of “Army of the Dead” serves up the conflict: A convoy of four military vehicles — “The Four Horseman” — are transporting a mysterious container that originated in Area 51. They are somewhere outside of Las Vegas. Newlyweds coming from that same city make the fatal mistake of “celebrating” their nuptials with a spontaneous “sex act.” The driver loses control of the car and crashes into the convoy. The container, of course, goes flying, and after it lands, opens. The “package” inside — some kind of zombie/demon/king/alpha — gets loose and starts “turning” the surviving military guys. In the next shot, we see the zombies eying Las Vegas.
What comes next? In typical Snyder fashion, it’s a montage of violence and character introduction. We meet Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a beefy tattooed father and zombie-slaying badass; his large-eyed daughter, Kate (Ella Purnell); Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), a “hot” Latina who is good with a gun; and Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), whose signature move is to bury his giant buzzsaw into the nearest undead creep, blood spurting and spraying everywhere. (FYI: If you can’t handle gore, you will want to sit this one out.)
By the end of the title sequence, we know that Las Vegas is overrun; only zombies inhabit what is now a quarantine zone. On its edges are refugee camps. Despite his being a war hero, Ward is flipping burgers at the Lucky Boy greasy spoon. No reward in what he did. That leaves him open to an “opportunity.” A rich businessman, Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) has a proposition: In the basement vault of one of his casinos sits $200 million. If Ward, and his team can get in and get the money, they can keep $50 million of it.
For his team, Ward taps Maria, who is a car mechanic, and Vanderohe, who I can’t even remember what he did; Mikey Guzman (Raul Castillo), a guy who has become an internet sensation because of his “killing zombies for clicks” channel; Guzman’s “friend” Chambers (Samantha Win); another guy, who doesn’t even get inside the quarantine zone; a masterful curly-haired German safecracker Dieter (Matthias Schweighofer), and a talkative helicopter pilot, Marianne (Tig Notaro). Because of various circumstances, Kate is begrudgingly added, as is a French-accented “coyote” name Lilly (Nora Arnezeder); a class-A misogynistic refugee guard Burt Cummings (Theo Rossi), and slick and slimy Tanaka company man Martin (Garret Dillahunt).
The Script: Snyder is credited with thinking up this unoriginal story; Shay Hatten and Joby Harold cowrote the screenplay. This is where the bulk of the blame lies. Hatten was one of the screenwriters on “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” (2019), which as much fun as it was to see horses and Belgian Malinois put into fight mode — it was also the most overstuffed and long-winded of the three films.
The fight sequences, especially near the end, started to make my eyes glaze over, and the chief baddie was just cartoonish. Since Hatten is involved in “Wick” four and five, I’m becoming worried. As for Harold, he cowrote “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” the Guy Ritchie directed 2017 movie, which I had zero interest in seeing, primarily because who cares about King Arthur anymore or another film about him?
Harold also has writing credits on the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Disney+ mini TV series, which is shooting in London with Ewan McGregor in the title role. Considering the quality of “Army of the Dead,” now I’m worried about that project, too. Nothing much good is happening in “Army of the Dead.” Most of the things that the characters do make no logical sense, and the zombies are just … I have no idea what is happening. Some are demon like alphas, some are “shamblers” … there’s even a zombie tiger, if you think that will improve your viewing experience.
To be honest, this script seemed like it was a wild, booze-infused, late night pitch meeting, where everything anyone suggested was incorporated to the script. “Add that … yeah … and that too. How about the zombie/alpha has a zombie bride dressed like a casino showgirl who shrieks and wears a crown? Oh yeah, great!” Nope.
The acting is mostly forgettable, C-level stuff. Some were clearly cast because of how attractive they looked even when covered in blood. But really, what did they have to work with, character wise? Not much. I like Bautista just fine. The former wrestler has a commanding presence, and he fights well; he goes through the zombies like a hot knife through butter. And he’s funny … when he’s paired with the right people, such as Kumail Nanjiani. But Nanjiani isn’t here, and Bautista isn’t funny. Just kind of angry, forlorn, lost … essentially his character is a dad who is estranged from his daughter. They have some predictable borderline hostile banter in the beginning that turns into predictable “oh dad, I missed you” garbage by the end. Whenever the film tried to “get real” about their relationship, I zoned out. I didn’t believe any of it. It seemed calculated to garner “feelings” from the audience.
Amid the mediocrity, there were a few standouts. Hardwick, who is a rapper, has good chemistry with Schweighofer, who, himself, is a big star in Germany. Even though this isn’t his English language debut, I hope it gets him more roles in the U.S. Safe crackers in heist films are usually eccentric “nerds,” and he is definitely that, but he’s doing something fun, quirky, and interesting with his character that probably wasn’t on the page. The other standout is Notaro, and that’s pretty hilarious considering that she wasn’t even cast in the original film. This film was completed, when allegations surfaced that the original male actor in this role had engaged in “sexual misconduct.”
Rather than endure controversy, Snyder simply recast the actor with Notaro, and filmed the actor/standup comedian, using a skeleton crew, against a green screen. In interviews, she claimed that she has never met Bautista or anyone else from the film. She was digitally matched and inserted to the final cut. And yet, the cigar-chomping, jumpsuit wearing pilot steals every scene. Twitter has become a Notaro lovefest, with one fan saying that the lesbian comedian should replace all problematic male actors in the future. I agree.
Before I wrap on the acting, I will say two things: One, I wish Sanada, who is a phenomenal Japanese actor, would stop getting typecast as some ruthless, one-dimensional creep. He really deserves better than the garbage he’s been given in Hollywood. Watch “Twilight Samurai” (2002) and see what I mean. And Dillahunt also has to stop being typecast, because nine times out of 10, if you see him in a film, you know he’s going to be some backstabbing, up to no good villain. Way to telegraph bad guys to your audience. Use your imagination, Hollywood.
On the plus side, since this is Snyder, who also does the cinematography, “Army of the Dead” looks great. Even the goriest sequences have a grotesque beauty to them. The action/fight sequences are well choreographed with one spectacular one featuring Samantha Win, who stabs and shoots her way through a crowded room of zombies. It’s impressive, although, with her character’s large gold bangle earrings, headband, and lots of attitude — I am still on the fence if this is supposed to be an offensive Latina caricature or not; kind of like Private Vasquez (Jenette Goldstein) in “Aliens” (1986), whose cringe factor has only increased over the decades. Sadly, a well shot movie with good fight scenes is still a bad movie. (And oddly enough, Win is half Chinese.)
After I finished watching “Army of the Dead,” I felt perplexed. This didn’t “feel” like a Snyder film at all. Usually, his films have some philosophical ideas in them; some nobility. This just has nothing. (After witnessing one particularly brutal death, my partner said “Wow. ‘Justice League’ really did a number on Zach. Looks like he is working through some stuff.” Maybe that explains it.) My sheer disappointment in this project got me thinking about “Dawn of the Dead.” Why hadn’t Snyder recaptured that magic?
“Army of the Dead” was written by people who hyperfocus on action and that’s it. Characters? Don’t they just move around the movie doing things? Why spend time fleshing them out? Because characters matter. “Dawn of the Dead,” on the other hand, was written by James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), who creates flawed, interesting characters you enjoy watching, and he spends time crafting relationships that feel real. We know who these people are; we care about them. When they die, we cry. When they fight, we cheer them on. The cast of “Dawn of the Dead,” too, was mostly made up of indie actors, most notably Jake Weber and Sarah Polley, and the budget was much smaller ($26 million vs $70 million). Sometimes, throwing more money and more star power at a film just makes it glossy, expensive garbage.
I really hope that series creator Jay Oliva course corrects for the upcoming animated spinoff TV series, “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” which will again “star” Bautista, de la Reguera, Hardwick, and Notaro from the film. They will be joined by Christian Slater, Joe Manganiello, Jena Malone, Vanessa Hudgens, and Harry Lennix. I’ll give it a chance, but I’m not hopeful. Netflix doesn’t have a good track record with original projects. That being said, this could prove to be like “Pacific Rim: The Black” (2021), which was a good animated “sequel” to a horrible, bloated, big budget suckfest feature, called “Pacific Rim: Uprising” (2018). It could happen, right?