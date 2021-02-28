Movie Review: CBS' 'The Stand' reboot a marathon-watching disappointment

Stephen King’s “The Stand” is a monumental literary work. For its initial printing in 1978, it was about 823 pages; an updated 1990 version was 1,200; in 2011, it was 1,472 pages.
Despite its size, fans love it, and that usually triggers the “let’s commit this to celluloid” call by producers. In 1994, it got the small screen treatment, with Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, Laura San Giacomo, Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis, Miguel Ferrer, Rob Lowe, and Matt Frewer starring. At this time, all these actors were well established so this wasn’t a straight to video, B-level production. It even won two Emmys.
For a while, there had been talk of remaking “The Stand.” And finally, CBS got it done with Josh Boone and Benjamin Cavell serving as creators. It’s a much longer production — the original was four episodes; this one nine — and features a new ending by King. It debuted Dec. 17, 2020, and, considering it’s about a deadly man-made virus — “Captain Tripps” — that wipes out billions, it probably hit a little too close to home for some, but still generated a fair bit of buzz. The finale aired Feb. 11, but you can still watch it if you subscribe to CBS All Access.
When it debuted, I had thought about watching it. I like Alexander Skarsgard, who plays the Dark Man/Walking Man/Devil/Randall Flagg, but weekly TV shows in this era of binge-watching often seem too much of a commitment. Knowing it had finished, we signed up for CBS All Access and dove straight in. Nine hours later, and I can’t say it was the best choice I’ve ever made.
As mentioned, “The Stand” is about a man-made virus that “escapes” a military facility and ravages just about everyone it encounters; its fatality rate is about 99%. When it comes knocking on your door, your body produces massive amounts of mucus and your neck swells up like you are a bullfrog. A very gruesome death isn’t far behind.
A few survivors exist, and they are summoned in one of two directions: To Boulder, Colorado, to live in a “peaceful” community under the watchful eyes of God’s chosen prophet Mother Abigail (Whoopi Goldberg), the 108-year-old daughter of slaves; or to sin-filled New Las Vegas and the totalitarian control of Flagg, a jeans jacket and motorcycle boot-wearing Scandinavian who, apparently, has a mad supply of pompadour cream. (He wears a smiley face pin on his pocket to reflect his moods.)
Other than these two, the main characters are: all around good guy Stu Redman (James Marsden), pregnant 20-something Frannie Goldsmith (Odessa Young), her creepy stalker and “savior” Harold Lauder (Owen Teague), famous narcissist musician Larry Underwood (Jovan Adepo), soon-to-be dark queen and birther of the antichrist’s son, Nadine (Amber Heard); professor and guy with a dog named Kojak, Glen Bateman (Greg Kinnear); a half blind, deaf mute Nick Andros (Henry Zaga), and a criminal who got famous for “killing a cop” Lloyd Henreid (Nat Wolff).
There are, of course, a lot of other supporting characters, but these individuals are important to the plot. If there really is one. Essentially, it’s this: The scattered survivors have visions, they gather in their respective strongholds, things happen, they have to make a stand, and the end.
If you like post-apocalyptic stories that are heavily influenced by Christianity — during some episodes I expected Kirk Cameron to show up — this might be your thing. But I found it to be rather reductive. In fact, we started watching it, liked the pilot, watched episode two, and then nearly stopped watching. Because I’m a masochist, apparently, I said “OK, let’s finish this” and nine hours later, thought “why did I just do that?” That’s a long nine hours, my friends, that would be better spent doing just about anything else.
There are a lot of problems with the miniseries, including the fact that there isn’t any kind of real “showdown” or stand — just a couple of people sent to their deaths and then supernatural things happen. Did they take a “stand”? It was mostly two forces — good and evil — taking exception with the existence of the other, and everyone else kind of getting caught in the middle of the fight. The people in Boulder didn’t even seem to be aware that the people in New Las Vegas existed and vice versa.
Stupid plot aside, “The Stand” had serious acting issues, with performances ranging from “serviceable” to “is there any scenery left? It seems like it’s all been chewed up during that scene.”
Marsden is fine as an everyman, but he’s not particularly dynamic. He always seems to be playing himself. Young is also OK, but never conveys why anyone would desire her to the degree that Harold does. I’ve not read the book, or seen the previous miniseries, so you have to take my mom, the King superfan’s, word that Young was as horribly miscast as was Ringwald. “She’s not Frannie,” my mom said.
Kinnear’s character is probably the best of the main characters; he’s the most practical and down-to-earth. Zaga is fine; he’s not given much to work with, and the same goes for Underwood and Goldberg.
As for the bad, Heard, for some reason, keeps finding herself in front of a camera. Her character is supposed to be virginal, but the actress doesn’t seem to understand this. When introduced to the community in Boulder, she’s said to be a teacher, which made me do a double take.
She is traveling with an autistic/traumatized child, Joe (Gordon Cormier), and later becomes his “mother,” but not only does she have zero chemistry with him, but she also has the maternal instincts of a person who hates children. I thought this was her cover, because she’s spying on this group for Flagg, but I guess her character really is a teacher. Yikes. The Nadine in the books is not the one that Heard was playing. But then I really don’t know what Heard was doing. She goes from sleepwalking to seductive and then ghoulish, I guess.
Moving into chewing on the scenery territory, we have Teague, whose character, I think, is supposed to elicit our sympathies, but Harold is just vile. We are introduced to him while he is peeping through a wooden fence at Frannie; she was his babysitter back in the day. A couple of his peers catch him and beat him up.
After almost everyone dies on the planet, Harold believes he can finally hook up with Frannie, and they can live “happily ever after.” Only he’s so incredibly off-putting, stalkeresque, and a couple of stiff drinks away from becoming a mass shooter that we hope he dies in some horrible accident. (The character models himself on Tom Cruise when he was in his jumping on the couch, hyper-intense phase.)
We learn that Harold was bullied and marginalized growing up, so I guess we are supposed to give him a pass, but I’m not doing that. Upon examination of everything he does in the mini-series, I would say he’s what you might get if you combined the Columbine shooters with the least likable version of the Joker. (FYI: That’s probably Jared Leto’s joker.) There isn’t one moment when he isn’t acting like he’s completely off the rails.
Wolff too cranks the acting to 11. After he’s rescued by Flagg in prison, his character becomes Flagg’s right-hand man. In New Las Vegas, he dresses like a caricature of a 1970s pimp who is mainlining cocaine and meth highballs. He gets paired with Julie Lawry (Katherine McNamara), a “Mean Girl” prom queen Barbie doll with pink hair who was never given the direction to offer anything other than complete bitch and sexual fireball.
Fiona Dourif is another one who plays a minor character, but who went into this thinking “I’m going to take center stage in every scene whether or not I should.” It seems like she studied her father, Brad Dourif’s, wild and “out there” performances in too many B-horror films to mention.
Despite their two-dimensional takes, these aforementioned actors give you quick flashes that “well, maybe they aren’t completely awful” so maybe we can blame what they are doing on bad direction and clunky writing?
I said I started watching this because of Skarsgard. Well, if you liked his menacing yet seductive character Eric Northman from HBO’s “True Blood,” it’s your lucky day; he’s doing a slight variation on him even down to him running around semi to full nude and having his fair share of sex scenes. Very disappointing.
No performance is as bewildering, or as offensive, maybe in TV history, as Ezra Miller’s Trashcan Man. A pyromaniac, he first appears dressed only in a urine-stained G-string, kneepads, boots, and a tactical vest. He has disheveled hair, and his body is caked in dirt.
To convey disability, his jaw is jutted out and one of his arms is bent back. He says few words, and babbles to himself. On screen maybe 10 minutes, his character has zero development. How a writer could have conceived of this character; how a director could have allowed this performance in the final cut … no idea.
Speaking of disability, there is one character, Tom Cullen (Brad William Henke), a developmentally challenged man who is performed so genuinely and interestingly that it’s a shame he gets such short shrift. (He’s maybe on screen 25 minutes.)
A big, strapping lad, Henke hails from Columbus, Nebraska, and has turned in many standout performances. (Check him out in FX’s “Justified.”)
In the series, Cullen “rescues” Nick Andros, the one-eyed blind mute, and they journey together to Boulder. Nick’s story continues — he becomes the “voice” of Mother Abigail; Tom disappears until he is chosen to venture to New Las Vegas then acts as a savior again. And yet, despite his pivotal role in “The Stand,” he never gets a back story; his character remains undeveloped.
I would have rather watched an entire series of just Tom Cullen and Nick Andros, as they make their way across America, than to have sat through a mini-series populated by mediocre and forgettable characters.
I guess I appreciate that the series included disabled, mentally ill, and neurodiverse characters, but their representation was either undeveloped — we never got a back story on Joe — or were straight up offensive caricatures. You cannot unsee The Trashcan Man. But then, this series does a pretty awful job with representation full stop.
The main female characters are objects of lust (Fran, Nadine), manipulative monsters (Julie), or pregnant vessels for the future (Fran, Nadine). Mother Abigail is unfortunately another in a long line of King’s “magical negroes.”
For some reason, if he writes a black character, it, more often than not, exhibits supernatural abilities, see “The Shining,” “Doctor Sleep,” and “The Outsider.” That’s not as “uplifting” or “progressive” as he seems to think it is.
There’s an indigenous character, Ray (Irene Bedard), who frequently reminds us she’s indigenous. Another female character, Judge Harris, played by Gabrielle Rose, one of the few “mature” actresses cast, gets sent to her death, and we never know why she was chosen for this task or who she was. Nothing.
A final mention goes to Dayna Jurgens (Natalie Martinez), who starts out, handcuffed with another unnamed female, in the back of a semi-truck. The driver is a rapist, who is capturing and torturing women.
Despite her tough, of course, Latina personality, she parades around most of the time in a sequined suit, high heels, full makeup, and saloned-up hair. To shore up her “cover,” she has to make out with Julie. I wonder why that scene was included?
“The Stand” is a total bust. It’s nine hours of bad acting, worse writing, little to no plot, horrible representation … characters that make seriously bad choices, and quite a bit of deus ex machina.
Despite this being the end of the world, everyone is impeccably dressed and showered; hair and makeup is also clearly available. Almost all the survivors are young models. So, essentially AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” Even with a fair bit of backlash, “The Stand” reboot of a reboot is probably already in the works. After all, there’s money to be made from the Stephen King cash cow. Keep on milking.