Movie Review: CBS' 'The Stand' reboot a marathon-watching disappointment

Kinnear’s character is probably the best of the main characters; he’s the most practical and down-to-earth. Zaga is fine; he’s not given much to work with, and the same goes for Underwood and Goldberg.

As for the bad, Heard, for some reason, keeps finding herself in front of a camera. Her character is supposed to be virginal, but the actress doesn’t seem to understand this. When introduced to the community in Boulder, she’s said to be a teacher, which made me do a double take.

She is traveling with an autistic/traumatized child, Joe (Gordon Cormier), and later becomes his “mother,” but not only does she have zero chemistry with him, but she also has the maternal instincts of a person who hates children. I thought this was her cover, because she’s spying on this group for Flagg, but I guess her character really is a teacher. Yikes. The Nadine in the books is not the one that Heard was playing. But then I really don’t know what Heard was doing. She goes from sleepwalking to seductive and then ghoulish, I guess.

Moving into chewing on the scenery territory, we have Teague, whose character, I think, is supposed to elicit our sympathies, but Harold is just vile. We are introduced to him while he is peeping through a wooden fence at Frannie; she was his babysitter back in the day. A couple of his peers catch him and beat him up.