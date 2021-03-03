Movie Review: Sia film 'Music' a disaster on all levels

And this only scratches the surface of what’s wrong with this film. If you want caricatures, you get those too. There’s a bickering Chinese couple who own a restaurant. They have no purpose being in the film except to serve as a racist stereotype and set up a tragedy. They have an adopted heavy set son Felix (Beto Calvillo). He is also non-verbal and gets bullied. What is his purpose? To add tragedy and a few more colorful dance numbers.

Veteran actor Hector Elizondo signed on to play the apartment building’s superintendent. He sometimes watches Music when Zu is out doing her drug runs and convincing her drug supplier, a white actor wearing cornrows (Ben Schwartz), to front her a bunch of pills. A few other recognizable people read this script and decided to take part, including Lena Dunham (who provides only her voice), comedian Tig Notaro who plays the cringe-worthy host of a children’s show that Music watches, and Juliette Lewis, who plays one of Zhu’s rich clients. Sia, too, makes a cameo as herself, because of course she does. What else would a celebrity making a misguided vanity project do?

The only decent thing about Music is the soundtrack, which is catchy. So why didn’t Sia just do what she’s good at, and release her new album with a bunch of quirky music videos? Why did she feel the need to make this film, which has infuriated, hurt, and offended so many people?