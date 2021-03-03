Movie Review: Sia film 'Music' a disaster on all levels

There’s a lot of controversy about Sia’s new film, “Music.” A lot. So, let me break it down for you: Sia is a chart-topping Australian pop singer, best known for her songs, and music videos, for “Chandelier,” “Unstoppable,” “The Greatest,” “Elastic Heart” and more. She is best “recognized” as the singer who hides her face behind wigs and big bows. For some reason, this non-autistic performing artist decided to write and direct a feature film about a non-verbal autistic woman.
But instead of casting a non-verbal autistic lead, Sia turned to her frequent “muse” Maddie Ziegler, who, herself caught media attention years ago by appearing on Lifetime’s reality show “Dance Moms.” She, too, is neurotypical; not autistic. Instead of talking to autistic people and getting authentic input, Sia supposedly conducted her research with the help of Autism Speaks, an autism “advocacy” organization that is heavily criticized by many autistic advocates.
When those same advocates caught wind of Sia’s project and found out about her decisions to rely on problematic content and to not cast a nonverbal autistic actress, they confronted her on social media; they had some questions. But rather than be gracious and accept criticism, Sia got into Twitter fights with these advocates. Eventually, she “apologized, and promised to add a trigger warning at the beginning of the film and to remove scenes of prone restraint — when an autistic person is having a meltdown, another person essentially pins the person and lies on top of them. Now that the film has been released, the world knows that she lied: The film remains unaltered: no trigger warning; restraint scenes remain. Defiant to the end, Sia deleted her Twitter account.
Despite all of this, the film, which is available for rent and purchase on Google Play, has been nominated for two Golden Globes: Best Picture (Comedy/Musical) and Lead Actress in a Comedy or Musical (Kate Hudson).
Those who weren’t aware of the controversy and who haven’t seen the film might ask: Is this all Much Ado About Nothing? No. It’s actually worse than we were made to believe.
Even though the central controversy about Music is that the film is about a non-verbal autistic woman being played by a neurotypical dancer, despite the film’s title, it isn’t about that character; she isn’t the film’s focus. Instead it’s her half-sister, Kazu (Zu for short), a neurotypical hot mess played by Hudson. This doesn’t make it any better or the controversy any less, but it’s worth mentioning. It’s kind of a bait and switch by Sia. Music isn’t a fully conceived character; she has no character arc, she is merely a plot device used to help the “neurotypical” become a better person. And to me, that’s gross. Technically, this “device” could have been absolutely anyone or anything as long as it served this purpose; the character didn’t need to be disabled; it didn’t need to be a human being. No, this film is really about a neurotypical’s redemption. Period.
In the beginning of the film, we meet Music. She’s dressing herself and listening to her Walkman; wearing headphones. Almost immediately, the film goes into a colorful dance number done in a typically exaggerated, wide-eyed, open-mouthed, jerky gestured fashion to a song by Sia about “her body.” (This is our first indication that this film isn’t made for autistic consumers. Many autistic people have sensory issues, and the constant light flashes and jerky editing could be overwhelming. Again, no trigger warning appears.) Once this dance number ends, we are back in “reality.”
Music’s grandmother, Millie, (Mary Kay Place) is frying her two eggs. She places them on a paper plate. With the eggs, she creates eyes and with ketchup a smile. (This sets up the idea that the young woman has a “routine,” which is often crucial for autistic people.) After finishing her breakfast and getting her hair braided, Music goes out into the street, where a magazine seller hands her photos of dogs. She walks along, taking in the busy street until she finds her way to a library where she pulls out and looks at her favorite book. Her happiness ends when she returns home to find that her grandmother has suffered a heart attack and has died. With no one to care for Music, authorities track down Zu, who is all kinds of a wreck.
The shaved-headed woman is sleeping through her Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. Getting “clean” is a condition of her parole, but instead of taking things seriously, she asks her sponsor if she could skip the meetings and just purchase a sobriety chip. By the way, Zu is also a drug dealer. But a charming one, I guess.
Naturally, Music ends up in her care, and nothing goes right. Self-centered Zu doesn’t know how to care for herself, so how can she take care of a non-verbal autistic half sister she barely knows? Enter a neighbor, Ebo (Leslie Odom, R.), originally from Ghana, who, miraculously had a younger brother who was also non-verbal autistic (what are the odds), so he knows all about the developmental disorder, including what to do when someone has a meltdown. All you do is pin that person and “cover them in your love” by lying on top of them, he says and demonstrates.
This is problematic on all kinds of levels. Autistic people rarely like being touched, so if they are having a meltdown, the last thing you want to do is touch them. Not only that, but I don’t know anyone who wants to be pinned. Cue the trauma. Showing how little Sia actually understands about anything, the restraint scene lasts less than a minute. Music recovers quickly and becomes a smiling, happy person again. A bit further on, Music has another meltdown, in a park, and Zu uses the technique she learned to the same effect. Smiling and oh so happy to have been pinned. Makes me rage.
“Music” is a disaster on every level. It feels as if Sia watched “Rain Man” one night and decided to remake it with females. Like Tom Cruise’s character in “Rain Man,” Zu is self-centered and terribly unlikable, and Music is there to give her a shot at redemption and humanity. She also is a device for Sia to punctuate the overblown drama with colorful, bizarrely dressed and wigged music numbers. But even at this, Sia fails. Initially, these short music videos are presented as a window into Music’s mind, but as the film goes on, it becomes confusing. Sometimes the music numbers don’t even involve Music. So what is actually going on?
Ebo’s only raison d’etre is to provide Zu with a love interest, to be yet another humanizing factor, and to serve as our Wiki overview of autism. (He covers the highlights of the disorder in a quick monologue.) Sia isn’t creating full bodied, believable people; she’s crafting exaggerated sob stories. It isn’t enough to have a character who loses a younger brother. How about he also has a girlfriend who is marrying his older brother? But wait, let’s also give him AIDS. Now where are Sia’s Oscar nominations?
And this only scratches the surface of what’s wrong with this film. If you want caricatures, you get those too. There’s a bickering Chinese couple who own a restaurant. They have no purpose being in the film except to serve as a racist stereotype and set up a tragedy. They have an adopted heavy set son Felix (Beto Calvillo). He is also non-verbal and gets bullied. What is his purpose? To add tragedy and a few more colorful dance numbers.
Veteran actor Hector Elizondo signed on to play the apartment building’s superintendent. He sometimes watches Music when Zu is out doing her drug runs and convincing her drug supplier, a white actor wearing cornrows (Ben Schwartz), to front her a bunch of pills. A few other recognizable people read this script and decided to take part, including Lena Dunham (who provides only her voice), comedian Tig Notaro who plays the cringe-worthy host of a children’s show that Music watches, and Juliette Lewis, who plays one of Zhu’s rich clients. Sia, too, makes a cameo as herself, because of course she does. What else would a celebrity making a misguided vanity project do?
The only decent thing about Music is the soundtrack, which is catchy. So why didn’t Sia just do what she’s good at, and release her new album with a bunch of quirky music videos? Why did she feel the need to make this film, which has infuriated, hurt, and offended so many people?
Back to that. When questioned about her casting choice, Sia said that she hired a non-verbal autistic actress to play Music but the actress couldn’t handle the scenes. (Now we know why.) To assuage her increasingly vocal and hostile critics, Sia reminded everyone that she’s really on their side. After all, she cast other neurodiverse performers and even some trans people in the film — I guess fulfilling some kind of quota; but as they are not front and center, this seems like a “who cares” move. You don’t represent people by hiding their representatives under 5-foot-tall wigs and putting them in the background
My feeling is this: Sia has damaged her career by making this film. And for what? Hubris and vanity. Nothing else. Representation matters in so many different ways. First, if you are going to make a film about non-verbal autistic people have something to say about them. Humanize them. Be honest and authentic. Cast an autistic person and if you can’t do that, then at least involve advocates from the community. Use this as an opportunity to educate yourself and your audience. Sia did none of these things, and she deserves to be pilloried for it.
As an autistic person, myself, I would like to see autistic characters who represent me and a whole lot of other people on the spectrum. One reason I wasn’t officially diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder was because of films like “Rain Man” and “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?” They told me that autistic people are male, white, nonverbal, cannot navigate the world, and need to be under constant care. This isn’t true. This is just a slice of the autistic pie. When all you do is show one form of autism, you make the public believe that’s all that exists; It stigmatizes autistic people, and, for those who don’t look, act, or sound like “Rain Man,” or Music, for that matter, we are expected to be neurotypical; our disability is questioned.
No one wins: Not the non-verbal autistic person whose movements and facial expressions are exaggerated to the point of caricature; not the verbal person who quite frankly never seems to show up on film or TV because the more “extreme” version garners more Oscar buzz.
If you like Sia, then buy her soundtrack. Leave this film in the trash where it belongs. If anything good can come of the controversy surrounding Music, it is this: “Artists” need to stop making films about marginalized people and groups without their input and involvement. If they can’t, they need to find another subject and project.