Movie Review: The Snyder cut of 'Justice League' a more honest version for DC fans

DC Entertainment has two very popular properties with long histories: Superman and Batman. (And now Wonder Woman.) Superman films did well in the late 1970s, early 1980s, with Christopher Reeve donning the red cape. Batman did phenomenal business in the late 1980s and early 1990s under the direction of Tim Burton. But both, it was eventually decided, needed rebooting.
In 2005, writer/director Christopher Nolan took over the Batman franchise with “Batman Begins.” He hired a “thespian,” Christian Bale, for the lead, and took a much more serious (read darker) approach. His trilogy — “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight” (2008) and “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) — was highly successful, critically and financially, and this encouraged studio execs to move forward with their next cinematic reboot — Superman.
Moving into the director’s chair was Zack Snyder, who had proven himself at the box office with his live action take on Frank Miller’s graphic novel, “300” (2006) and Alan Moore’s “Watchmen” (2009). He would reimagine Superman in “Man of Steel” (2013), which went on to earn back three times its cost. Bringing these two moneymaking superhero powerhouses into one film was, again, tasked to Snyder, who recast his Dark Knight with Ben Affleck. The result was “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), which still found box office success but was met with some backlash. The studio began getting nervous. Snyder had taken a grittier, more violent, and darker tone than they wanted. Warner Brothers had demanded cuts, meaning the theatrical release was PG-13; the director’s cut, at 183 minutes was rated R.
It was at this point that DC derailed; the wheels began wobbling on their juggernaut. Rather than make a few more solo films, you know, create character-rich backstories on properties moving forward — Wonder Woman had been introduced in “Batman v Superman” but hadn’t been developed — they got greedy and stupid. In 2012, rival company, Marvel Studios, had released its first, true “superhero ensemble” film, in which they assembled Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, Captain America, and Hawkeye, who had been briefly introduced in Thor (2011), to fight Loki and an extra-terrestrial force threatening Earth. Fans lost their damn minds, and their paychecks. This “gamble” cost $220 million and went on to gross, worldwide, $1.5 billion.
DC wanted in. But they failed to understand or acknowledge that for Marvel this had been a deliberate plan; a slow and steady climb. They had earned that money because they had done it the right way. They started the reimagining superhero game back in 2008 with “Iron Man”, and technically “The Incredible Hulk”, but let’s forget that film. Almost every year, they had released a solo project in which they had introduced and fleshed out their main “heroes,” so that by 2012 they could put them all together in a very lucrative team-up extravaganza. Fans were invested in these characters.
DC Entertainment had not done that work; hadn’t had that vision, so when they decided to release their own “team up” film, in November 2017, it was met with a lot of — much-deserved — criticism. “Justice League” featured Batman (Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), who had just starred in her own solo project five months earlier, Cyborg (Ray Fisher, no solo film), The Flash (Ezra Miller, no solo film), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa, no solo movie). See the problem? Apparently, DC didn’t.
Again, they tasked Snyder, with whom they had lost confidence, with the job. I’m not going to recap the entire disaster but suffice it to say: Snyder had shot most of the film, the studio didn’t like it and wanted serious alterations. Snyder had a family tragedy to deal with and didn’t feel like fighting the studio, he exited the project, and the studio brought in Joss Whedon, who had written and directed “The Avengers,” to lighten up Snyder’s work. This meant adding jokes, where none had previously existed, and brightening up the palette: “Let’s make a fun, happier film.” The final product, “Justice League,” was rated PG-13 and had a running time of 120 minutes. In a nutshell, it’s utter bilge that I wish I could have scrubbed from memory.
So, not long after this film’s release, stories began circulating that a Snyder cut of “Justice League” existed. Fans wanted it, with increasing ferocity and volume, but there was no way it would ever see the light of day. Right? Again, I’m not going into the entire drama, but here’s the bare bones, oversimplification of it: Warner changed management. The pandemic happened. HBO Max became a thing, and they said, “Hey, let’s do this. Let’s give Snyder some money to clean up his version, do some reshoots, etc., and get this to the fans.” Oh and Whedon had been outed as a racist, sexist abusive creep. I forgot that part.
The “Zack Snyder Justice League” cut came out on HBO Max on March 18, a day ahead of schedule. It is rated R and comes in at whopping 242 minutes — that’s twice the length of the Whedon cut. I began watching it at 10 p.m. and didn’t finish until 3 a.m. And even though I was tired, I was so amped by my incredulity and anger that I had a hard time going to sleep. Rage tweeting a few times helped bring on the zzzzz’s.
The “original” Whedon cut was so bad that I remember, walking out of the cinema, thinking “Snyder did this? Did he have a nervous breakdown? This looks like nothing he has ever done.” Horrible CGI, incomprehensible storyline, really stupid one-liners, no character development ... And, you know what? We now know that the Whedon cut neither represents Snyder nor his vision. Snyder’s name should be permanently removed from that travesty. I feel angry at the studio for micromanaging him and destroying his work. If they didn’t want his vision, they shouldn’t have hired him. What they did to his months of work is just sickening, and they should be publicly shamed for it, because it is nothing short of sabotage.
The takeaways:
1) Style and Tone: Snyder likes slow motion, the human body, philosophy, and dark cinematography. If you watch, for instance, his version of the robbery sequence, during which terrorists take hostages and threaten to “reset humanity” with bombs … the way it’s shot and lit, it looks like classical art. The architecture is highlighted.
The sequence in Iceland where Batman is seeking Aquaman … you could literally freeze frame shot after shot and create art for your wall. It’s beautiful; it’s cinematic. If you watch the Whedon cut, all the color is punched up and the longer, more purposeful sequences are hypercut, so instead of building tension and creating character, which Snyder did, it feels like an impatient “let’s go, let’s go, we have places to be. Let’s move to the next panel.”
Looking at how two directors approached the same sequences, side by side, reminds me of those videos on YouTube, where someone takes footage from a horror film and (hilariously) recuts it to make a romantic comedy trailer. Snyder and Whedon are living on entirely different artistic planets. The films are as different as night and day.
2) Ground control: We have a race problem. Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg, not only complained about abuse on the Whedon set but also that his character had become inconsequential in Whedon’s hands. You can read these complaints and think, “surely he’s exaggerating.” But then you compare both films, and you realize there is a problem.
Except to DC fans, Cyborg wasn’t known before “Justice League.” I didn’t know much about him. Therefore, it was the responsibility of the writer/director to introduce and develop him, and two additional, new characters before putting them into fight mode with Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. That’s a tall order. Snyder accomplishes that in his version of “Justice League,” where Victor Stone/Cyborg has a back story and a character arc. We meet him before, during, and after his “accident” and rebirth as mostly machine. (FYI: his father used alien technology to save his life, by turning him into a super fighting computer).
In the Snyder cut, Cyborg plays a pivotal role. Not so much in the Whedon cut, where Cyborg’s screen time was reduced by maybe 95%. But there’s more. Whedon not only reduced Cyborg to a blip, but he removed Cyborg’s mother — an important character — and took out all but five minutes of his father’s (Joe Morton) screen time. Whedon also cut out a sequence during which The Flash saves his African American girlfriend from a car crash, and he removed most if not all footage of an Asian scientist. It’s alarming that nearly all the persons of color were edited out of Snyder’s version.
3) Ground control: We have a gender problem. Probably the worst crime committed by Whedon, who is known as being such a progressive champion of female empowerment, is what he did to Wonder Woman. Remember that bank sequence? That’s our primary window into the Amazonian’s superpowers. She single-handedly saves a bunch of hostages and then has an affirming exchange with a young girl. “You can be anything you want to be,” she tells the star-struck girl. Under Whedon’s control, that fight sequence was reduced significantly and this exchange — gone.
This is a pattern repeated throughout. In Snyder’s hands, Wonder Woman is a strong, capable fighter; she holds her own with the men; she’s a 5,000-year-old demi-god. In the Whedon cut, her character becomes one-dimensional; a pretty side note. Adding insult to injury, Whedon even added a scene during which The Flash lands on top of Wonder Woman, then looks at her, embarrassed. It’s a cringey moment straight out of a 1980s teen-aged romantic comedy. (Whedon, by the way, did the same thing to Black Widow in Marvel’s “Age of Ultron” when Bruce Banner falls on top of her.)
More evidence of a gender problem: in the Snyder cut, there exist several exhilarating fight sequences with the Themysciran Amazonians. The Mother Box has woken up, called out to Darkseid’s henchman, Steppenwolf, and the muscled race of powerful women fight and ride horses to get it away from him. In another sequence, we see a flashback of how a band of gods — Hades and Zeus — the Amazonians, Atlanteans, men, and intergalactic warriors — a simian version of The Green Lantern! — fought Darkseid, the real baddie long, long ago. Snyder shows these women in their determination, grit, and athleticism. These fantastic sequences were either severely edited or cut out entirely by Whedon.
After witnessing Snyder’s take on Wonder Woman and watching these badass Amazonians go toe-to-toe with the villains, I wish that Snyder had helmed the Wonder Woman films. He probably would have had more fighting and fewer scenes of her catwalking in designer clothes and pining for Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).
4) CGI gone wrong; What’s up with these villains? In the Whedon cut, the villains were hilariously rendered. The CGI sequences look like something out of a second rate, early 2000s video game. Every time I saw Steppenwolf, I shook my head and rolled my eyes.
Aesthetics aside, the Whedon cut gave short shrift to the motivation of the villains, – Darkseid, Desaad, his administrator, and Steppenwolf, his henchman. (Darkseid and Desaad were largely absent from Whedon’s cut.) Who are they? And what is going on with those Mother Boxes? Why were they important? What were the stakes? If you had asked me, after I had seen the Whedon cut, I couldn’t have told you.
Now that I’ve seen the Snyder cut, here it is: Essentially, there are three Mother Boxes that, when they align, will terraform the planet so that Darkseid can live there; it turns the planet into his home world Apokolips and the people into Parademons, flying devilish looking minions. If you are familiar with Marvel, the story line is reminiscent of Thanos (here Darkseid) who needs the Infinity Stones (the Mother Boxes) to accomplish his mission, which in both cases means an apocalypse. Steppenwolf is not unlike Ebony Maw in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame.”
In the Snyder cut, all this is fleshed out, which means we understand why Batman is trying to assemble the metahumans, and why they want to bring Superman back to life. Kind of important stuff. Why Whedon cut most of this out is beyond me.
5) Finally, and this is by no means a complete list of why the Whedon cut was a flaming pile of garbage, Snyder’s versions of Aquaman and The Flash were infinitely more interesting. Whedon made Aquaman a ridiculous “Cowabunga, let’s do this” surfer dude, and The Flash was a running punchline. Snyder gave Aquaman more weight — we even see him in Atlantis, interacting with Mera (Amber Heard), who, for some reason has a British dialect, and Vulko (Willem Dafoe). One of the many things I hated about the Aquaman (2018) film was that with its color saturation turned up to 11, everything looked cartoonish. Snyder’s cinematography is low key, so when Mera shows up we aren’t distracted by her shamrock green body suit and her clownish stop sign red hair.
I applaud HBO Max for giving us the Snyder cut. Was it perfection? No. It has some pacing problems, and I loathe the inclusion of Jared Leto’s Joker, who whether here or in “Suicide Squad” looks like an absolute trainwreck, but this version of the film is a billion times better than the Whedon catastrophe. In fact, I was so shocked by how different these two versions were that I started rewatching Whedon cut, and I had to stop. Once you see Snyder’s “Justice League,” and you think back on what Whedon did to that, it’s literally painful. The Whedon cut should be rolled over by a set of spiked wheels, ground into dust, then set on fire and shot into the sun.
Since seeing the Snyder cut, I’ve been tempted to watch it again. And I will, probably a few more times. What’s four hours, right? Just like I have rewatched the director’s cuts of “Watchmen” and “Batman v Superman” over and over. Snyder is a talented visionary, who, for some reason, seems to divide people into “love him” and “hate him” camps. I am in the former, and unapologetically so. Even if you don’t care about superheroes, I think this is an interesting, landmark example of what happens when studios fail to let the director fulfill his/her/their vision. If they hire someone, the studio should just trust the director and suffer whatever happens.
Otherwise, you end up with the Whedon cut. And no one wants that.