Movie Review: The Snyder cut of 'Justice League' a more honest version for DC fans

Looking at how two directors approached the same sequences, side by side, reminds me of those videos on YouTube, where someone takes footage from a horror film and (hilariously) recuts it to make a romantic comedy trailer. Snyder and Whedon are living on entirely different artistic planets. The films are as different as night and day.

2) Ground control: We have a race problem. Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg, not only complained about abuse on the Whedon set but also that his character had become inconsequential in Whedon’s hands. You can read these complaints and think, “surely he’s exaggerating.” But then you compare both films, and you realize there is a problem.

Except to DC fans, Cyborg wasn’t known before “Justice League.” I didn’t know much about him. Therefore, it was the responsibility of the writer/director to introduce and develop him, and two additional, new characters before putting them into fight mode with Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. That’s a tall order. Snyder accomplishes that in his version of “Justice League,” where Victor Stone/Cyborg has a back story and a character arc. We meet him before, during, and after his “accident” and rebirth as mostly machine. (FYI: his father used alien technology to save his life, by turning him into a super fighting computer).