Movie Review: 'The Woman in the Window' cliche, Razzie-worthy

Second, there is zero-character development. Who are these characters? We have no idea. Oldman plays Alistair Russell, the menacing white-haired patriarch living across the street. He spends maybe five minutes on screen, and when he is he’s doing one of several extreme things: nervously backpedaling, rage-shouting, or being hostilely dismissive. It feels like he had so little material to work with that he dusted off his old playbook and reverted to the menagerie of misfits, junkies, and murderers he played in the early 1990s.

Moore is here, too, which is unfortunate, because she’s always annoyed me. Luckily, she has about as much screen time as Oldman. Some neighborhood teens are throwing eggs at Anna’s front door — because she’s the local “weirdo” — and when Anna goes to stop them, she blacks out in her entryway. Moore’s character just happens to be nearby and helps Anna into the house. Anna comes to, and soon they are sharing stories and acting like old college roommates.

I have no idea how they formed such a rapid bond. Jane Russell isn’t even likeable. She consistently breaks “normal” social boundaries, and acts like she’s having a manic episode, going from crying to laughing in about 30 seconds. (Netflix even released a clip of Moore doing this. How is this helping their campaign?)