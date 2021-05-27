Movie Review: 'The Woman in the Window' cliche, Razzie-worthy

Alfred Hitchcock has long been considered one of the greatest filmmakers; a master of suspense. And many directors have paid homage to him, most notably Brian DePalma in his early career, with films such as “Dressed to Kill” (1980), an homage to “Psycho” (1960); and “Body Double” (1984), an homage to both “Rear Window” (1954) and “Vertigo” (1958).
And now Joe Wright gives it a shot with the Netflix original crime/drama/mystery feature, “The Woman in the Window.” The film even opens with a still of a terrified Jimmy Stewart being attacked by Raymond Burr from “Rear Window.”
Adapted by Tracy Letts from a novel by A.J. Finn, the pseudonym of the highly problematic author Dan Mallory, “The Woman in the Window” centers on an “agoraphobic” child psychologist, Anna Fox (Amy Adams), who has spent, with her white cat, the last 10 months knocking around her large Harlem brownstone apartment.
When she isn’t in session with her therapist (Letts) or interacting with her cagey basement-dwelling renter, David (Wyatt Russell), she’s watching the new neighbors across the street and getting sucked into their drama, specifically courtesy of their disturbed teen-aged son, Ethan (Fred Hechinger) and eventually “mysterious” wife, Jane Russell (Julianne Moore). (As in “Rear Window,” the protagonist relies on a camera lens to spy on them.)
Adams, Moore, Gary Oldman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Wright, Letts, and even Danny Elfman, who delivers the soundtrack … all of these are recognizable names in Hollywood who tend to deliver solid entertainment, so you might think this film would be guaranteed A+ fare, but it’s not. Not by a long shot. In fact, it’s downright cringe-y. Where to begin?
First, even if we take this as an homage, it’s still cliched, and predictable. Nothing feels fresh or new. In fact, when I mentioned to my partner that I wanted to watch this, he rolled his eyes. “Let me guess, she witnesses a murder and no one believes her because she’s unstable?” That about sums it up.
If you watch suspense films on any kind of regular basis, this is almost a subgenre. Anna suffers a traumatic loss that renders her housebound. She’s a boozy, drug-addled hysterical who, after she witnesses something horrible, isn’t believed by the police. And yes, we are even made to wonder “is she or isn’t she going crazy?” Is it real?
We’ve seen these “unreliable witness” tropes so so many times before. And this type of Hitchcockian homage is so common that even Shia LaBeouf — before all his problematic stalker abusive behavior was known — starred in a “Rear Window”-esque film called “Disturbia” (2007). The film seems more like a” wink, wink, did you get that reference? And how about that one?” setup than an actual film.
Second, there is zero-character development. Who are these characters? We have no idea. Oldman plays Alistair Russell, the menacing white-haired patriarch living across the street. He spends maybe five minutes on screen, and when he is he’s doing one of several extreme things: nervously backpedaling, rage-shouting, or being hostilely dismissive. It feels like he had so little material to work with that he dusted off his old playbook and reverted to the menagerie of misfits, junkies, and murderers he played in the early 1990s.
Moore is here, too, which is unfortunate, because she’s always annoyed me. Luckily, she has about as much screen time as Oldman. Some neighborhood teens are throwing eggs at Anna’s front door — because she’s the local “weirdo” — and when Anna goes to stop them, she blacks out in her entryway. Moore’s character just happens to be nearby and helps Anna into the house. Anna comes to, and soon they are sharing stories and acting like old college roommates.
I have no idea how they formed such a rapid bond. Jane Russell isn’t even likeable. She consistently breaks “normal” social boundaries, and acts like she’s having a manic episode, going from crying to laughing in about 30 seconds. (Netflix even released a clip of Moore doing this. How is this helping their campaign?)
At one point, she calls Anna’s apartment “dingy” and turns the lights up without asking. Who does this in someone else’s house? I disliked her as much as Anna seemed to like her. Anna’s attachment to this person doesn’t seem realistic or “earned” at all, and it’s the basis of the film — that this woman, with whom Anna ahs spent a few hours, had such a deep impact on her, that Anna spends the rest of the film obsessing about her. What?
As for Russell’s character, he seems as if he’s in a perpetually bad mood and could snap and murder you at any moment. Who in the world would rent their downstairs’ room to this guy?
If I hadn’t seen him in “Falcon and The Winter Solider,” I wouldn’t have known that Russell was a good actor. Here his character seems dangerous, off-putting, and rage-y.
Worst of all is Adams, herself. We are supposed to care about her character; I’m pretty sure, we are even supposed to believe her. But if she’s not drowning herself in pills and alcohol, she screaming, crying, and acting hysterical.
It seemed like every actor was told that they were playing a caricatured mental illness — bipolar, psychopathy, depression mixed with addiction, etc. — with zero nuance. I won’t even try to tackle Hechinger, because it would give away his character’s role in the film, but let’s just say, if he wins a Razzie for this, I wouldn’t be shocked.
Third, although some agoraphobics can become housebound, not all are. According to the DSM-5, agoraphobics are commonly afraid of “using public transportation, being in open spaces, being in enclosed spaces, standing in line, being in a crowd, and being outside of the home alone.”
Agoraphobia/mental illness is essentially being used here as a plot device, which seems a disservice to people who have this disorder. And, I know this will shock you, but not many agoraphobics are witnesses to murders or assaults that happen to neighbors across the street, nor are they frequent targets of serial killers, and yet, Hollywood seems to believe these are as common as putting on socks and eating breakfast.
A small sample of films in which agoraphobics have a rough go of it, includes: “The Invisible Man” (2020), “Copycat” (1995), “Within” (2016), “Intruders” (2015), “The Wolf Hour” (2019), “Big Sky” (2015), “Shrew’s Nest” (2014), “Columbus Circle” (2012), “The Nesting” (1981), “Confine” (2013) … and many more.
Letts probably got involved with this project because his award-winning play, Bug, which was made into a horror/thriller in 2006 with Ashely Judd and Michael Shannon, is about a delusional/schizophrenic veteran who “holes up” in an Oklahoma hotel with a lonely woman.
They slowly unravel, thinking that bugs are invading the hotel and their bodies. I wish writers/filmmakers would stop using mental illness as a way to manipulate audiences. We already have a bias against the mentally ill, and it’s rarely used thoughtfully or humanely; instead it’s used to convey unreliability, instability, and danger.
It’s a quick and lazy way to provoke an immediate response. Most mentally ill people aren’t dangerous, but they are frequently targets of bias, fear, violence, and hate, something to which Hollywood and the media contributes.
If you are a fan of the psychological thriller genre, you will find “The Woman in the Window” to be predicable C- or D-level fare; a straight to Redbox special. The story behind the novelist, however, is more interesting. The New Yorker published a long article in 2019, on Mallory — it’s online if you care to read it- but suffice it to say he is a pathological liar — maybe even a psychopath — who has repeatedly told people that his mom “battled” cancer (he has said that she died; she’s still alive) and about his own battle with cancer (signs indicate that this is untrue).
Not only that, but it seems he has quite a reputation for being manipulative and vindictive. Apparently, when he worked at Ballantine, cups of urine were found around his boss’s office; when he left, that didn’t happen anymore. (I believe he’s also revealed that he’s had electroshock therapy and has a PhD; neither true or confirmed.)
And as for the movie, “The Woman in the Window,” it, too, has a strange and convoluted past. The Hollywood Reporter reported in July 2019 that after test audiences admitted feeling “confused” by the finished film, its release date was pushed back to accommodate reshoots. Because of COVID-19, the film was delayed again.
Finally, I guess, you can watch it. Considering how much Netflix loves the “true crime” genre, maybe they should have scrapped this film completely, and just made a sensational documentary on the novelist. I’m sure it would have been better received.