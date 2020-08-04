Netflix’s ‘Kissing Booth’ a mess of clichés

I reflected on the past couple of reviews I wrote and felt like I have been too positive with them.
After looking at some of the most iconic films ever made, I decided this week to stare into the deep dark abyss of garbage cinema.
It did not take me long to find this week’s target when I scrolled through Netflix’s original content library and found “Kissing Booth.”
Well, to be more precise, it was “Kissing Booth 2,” but not wanting the events of the film spoiled for me, I wanted to see the original before embarking deeper into circles of Hades of bad movies.
“Kissing Booth” can hardly be called a movie.
It seems the screenwriter copied and pasted bits of other romantic comedies and high school movies’ Wikipedia pages together and decided to call it a plot. Each scene seems to be part of a different movie and there are several lines of dialogue that made me cringe.
A couple of examples include, “If he can’t see how baller you are, he’s not the right guy for you,” or the one of many sexist comments, “no pair of boobs is worth a broken nose.”
Before I tear this film to shreds too much, there is some semblance of a plot.
When Elle Evans (Joey King), a pretty, late-bloomer who’s never been kissed, decides to run a kissing booth at her high school’s Spring Carnival, she unexpectedly finds herself locking lips with her secret crush — the ultimate bad boy, Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). Sparks fly, but there’s one little problem: Noah just happens to be the brother of her best friend, Lee, (Joel Courtney) and is absolutely off limits according to the rules of their friendship pact. Elle’s life is turned upside down when she realizes that she must ultimately make a choice: follow the rules or follow her heart.
“Kissing Booth” cannot decide what it wants to be. In parts it’s a party movie wanna be, in other it directly copy other films.
It seems every high school movie needs a clique of three girls that happen to be bad people on the inside.
“Kissing Booth” has a group called the “OMG Girls” which is a direct of copy of “Mean Girls,” which is in turn a copy of “Heathers.”
The only reaction I had with the “OMG Girls” is “OMG, why am I even watching this movie right now?”
The answer is quite simple: I love movies, and I even love watching some movies that are so bad they are good. “Kissing Booth” is a bad movie that is trying its hardest to be a good movie, but in the end is only a cheap intimation of other movies.
In today’s world of social distancing, I wonder if there will ever be such a thing as a kissing booth allowed for a school fundraiser.
I am honestly surprised that a movie with this much blatant sexism was allowed to be made in today’s age.
Toward the beginning of the movie, there is a scene where a guy grabs the main character inappropriately in a public place and then two moments later all is forgiven from all parties involved.
I would not let anyone I actually care about watch this movie — the only people I would recommend this one to are truly desperate for entertainment. At this point, I would rather read a book than sit through this movie again.
Movies that are reviewed by me will be on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. “Kissing Booth” earns one out of five buckets of popcorn, essentially no butter in the bucket.
