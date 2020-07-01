PACE cancels Movies and Music in the Park

Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment has canceled Music and Movies in the Park series events planned in July because of COVID-19 concerns.

The organization had previously canceled June series dates for the events at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs.

“For many of us in the community, it’s just not summer without nights in the Bayliss Park taking in a concert or movie on the big screen with family and friends.” PACE CEO Danna Kehm said in a statement. “While we are just as sad as you are, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.”

"With numbers going up across the country, we thought it was best to proceed with caution," Adam Van Osdel, programming and gallery director with PACE, told the Nonpareil.

Programming of Music and Movies in the Park has taken place in Bayliss Park for the last 33 seasons, PACE said in a release. While the cancellation of the series means there will be no events hosted by PACE in the downtown district in July, the organization said it will be offering a wide array of upcoming events and classes with pandemic limitations in mind at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center.

“PACE is taking immediate steps to allow programming to continue.” Kehm said. “The flexible space of our new facility offers creative new ways to deliver revamped programming while being able to account for social distancing and increased safety precautions.”

PACE said it continues to monitor the spread of the coronavirus and its impacts to the arts community. The art center’s precautions include social distancing and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols based on health and safety guidelines provided by public health authorities. Guests are also required to wear face masks while visiting the Hoff Center. The following upcoming programming is available at the center, according to PACE: