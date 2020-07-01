PACE cancels Movies and Music in the Park

Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment has canceled Music and Movies in the Park series events planned in July because of COVID-19 concerns.
The organization had previously canceled June series dates for the events at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs.
“For many of us in the community, it’s just not summer without nights in the Bayliss Park taking in a concert or movie on the big screen with family and friends.” PACE CEO Danna Kehm said in a statement. “While we are just as sad as you are, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.”
"With numbers going up across the country, we thought it was best to proceed with caution," Adam Van Osdel, programming and gallery director with PACE, told the Nonpareil.
Programming of Music and Movies in the Park has taken place in Bayliss Park for the last 33 seasons, PACE said in a release. While the cancellation of the series means there will be no events hosted by PACE in the downtown district in July, the organization said it will be offering a wide array of upcoming events and classes with pandemic limitations in mind at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center.
“PACE is taking immediate steps to allow programming to continue.” Kehm said. “The flexible space of our new facility offers creative new ways to deliver revamped programming while being able to account for social distancing and increased safety precautions.”
PACE said it continues to monitor the spread of the coronavirus and its impacts to the arts community. The art center’s precautions include social distancing and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols based on health and safety guidelines provided by public health authorities. Guests are also required to wear face masks while visiting the Hoff Center. The following upcoming programming is available at the center, according to PACE:
All events are at the Hoff Center, 1001 S. Sixth Street, Council Bluffs. Call 712-890-5600 to register.
Event: Thursday Nights on the Patio, 5 to 9 p.m., July 2 to July 30.
Event details from PACE: Open to all ages. Join LüTZCO Creative House, Hz Productions, Council Bluffs Photography by Buck Christensen, Susan Woodford Sculpture and Ann Brugenhemke Art for open studios on the Hoff Center patio. Don't forget to explore the art gallery that inhabits the entire fourth floor, too.
Registration is limited. Free. Cash bar available.
Event: PACE Speaker Series — “Highlights, Headaches and Heroes” with Dr. Richard Warner, 7 to 8 p.m. on July 9
Event details: Open to all ages. A nostalgic evening in McCormick’s 1894 as Dr. Warner sets the foundation for our history series on Council Bluffs’ past and the artists who documented it through sketches and paintings. Through “Highlights, Headaches and Heroes” we learn how Council Bluffs came to be and some of the interesting challenges and personalities that helped shape the town.
Registration is limited. Free. Cash bar available.
Event: PACE Ceramics Class — Paintin’ Plates on the Patio! 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on July 11.
Event details: Open to adults. No stress, all fun. Choose a dinner plate already created by your instructor and then decorate away. Techniques for adding color, carving into the clay, layering patterns, and even adding relief to your plates will be discussed and demonstrated.
Registration is limited. $25 for non-members, $20 for PACE members. Cash bar available.
Event: PACE Speaker Series — “Grant Wood” with Ben Johnson, Council Bluffs Public Library, 7 to 8 p.m. on July 16.
Event details: Open to all ages. With special emphasis on Wood’s time in Council Bluffs, his depictions of western Iowa, and his life-long connections with local residents, the presentation will illustrate how much of Wood’s mature work was informed by the rigidly defined landscapes of the American folk paintings he studied in Council Bluffs.
Registration is limited. Free. Cash bar available.
Event: PACE Culinary Class — German cuisine, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 18.
Event details: Open to adults 21 or older. Learn how to create several German dishes including Kartoffelkloesse (potato dumplings) and Gurkensalat (cucumber salad) from world-class chef Karen Hander. Enhance your cooking and dining experience with our paired Weizenbier (wheat beer) or Riesling wine.
Registration is limited. $45 for non-members, $40 for PACE members.
Event: PACE Ceramics Class — Youth Ceramics, 1 to 2:30 p.m. on July 18.
Event details: Open to children 7 to 12 years old. Kids in this introductory class learn the basics of hand building including coiling, pinching, and sculpting as well as decorative techniques like texture and color. Each class stands alone, but students can build on previous projects. Pieces are ready one to two weeks after the class to allow for kiln firing.
Registration is limited. $15 for non-members, $10 for PACE members.
Event: PACE Speaker Series — “Gritty Frontier Town” with Dr. Richard Warner, 7 to 8 p.m. on July 23.
Event details: Open to adults. Join PACE at McCormick’s 1894 for an additional installment of the Council Bluffs History Through Art speaker series, as Dr. Warner delves into the seedier side of our community and helps us rediscover a gritty frontier town.
PACE said due to coronavirus closures, a significant revenue shortfall is expected for the first year of the opening of the Hoff Center.
"Now, more than ever, PACE needs your help to support ongoing Hoff Center operations. Members of the community who would like to contribute can visit the PACE’s website, paceartsiowa.org/donate."